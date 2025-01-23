The invaders shot six Ukrainian soldiers: Lubinets says there is no accountability for war criminals

The Russian military continues to violate the Geneva Conventions. A new video of the alleged cynical shooting of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the enemy has been recorded. Ombudsman Lubinets called on the UN and ICRC to respond and emphasized that Ukraine needs accountability for war criminals.

Another video of the alleged cynical shooting of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military is circulating online.

In the video, the occupiers recorded their own crime - the shooting in the back of six Ukrainian soldiers who had been captured. The video stops when the seventh soldier lies on the ground, his fate unknown.

The execution of each of the captured soldiers takes place in front of their fellow soldiers. At the same time, the occupiers order them to “lie down and shut up,” and the “cameraman” of the crime says “One is mine,” and later he is seen firing a series of bullets into the back of one of the prisoners of war.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasizes that the occupiers have once again committed crimes.

Ukraine needs accountability for war criminals. I am sending information about this crime once again. The lack of accountability has turned the crime into a systemic one. We cannot turn a blind eye to this! - said the Ombudsman.

The Russian military allegedly executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk region on January 3. According to DeepState, the prisoners' hands were tied and they were shot in the back of the head.