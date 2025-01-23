The invaders shot six Ukrainian soldiers: Lubinets says there is no accountability for war criminals

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100432 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101774 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109749 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112454 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133766 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104191 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136916 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103818 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113470 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121399 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73123 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116321 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45822 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46692 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136916 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168326 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157997 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33145 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46692 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116321 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121399 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140795 views
The invaders shot six Ukrainian soldiers: Lubinets says there is no accountability for war criminals

The invaders shot six Ukrainian soldiers: Lubinets says there is no accountability for war criminals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29520 views

A video of Russian soldiers shooting six unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war was posted online. Ombudsman Lubinets called on the UN and the ICRC to respond to another war crime.

The Russian military continues to violate the Geneva Conventions. A new video of the alleged cynical shooting of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the enemy has been recorded. Ombudsman Lubinets called on the UN and ICRC to respond and emphasized that Ukraine needs accountability for war criminals.

Transmits to UNN with a link to page of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Another video of the alleged cynical shooting of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military is circulating online. 

In the video, the occupiers recorded their own crime - the shooting in the back of six Ukrainian soldiers who had been captured. The video stops when the seventh soldier lies on the ground, his fate unknown.

The execution of each of the captured soldiers takes place in front of their fellow soldiers. At the same time, the occupiers order them to “lie down and shut up,” and the “cameraman” of the crime says “One is mine,” and later he is seen firing a series of bullets into the back of one of the prisoners of war.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasizes that the occupiers have once again committed crimes.

Ukraine needs accountability for war criminals. I am sending information about this crime once again. The lack of accountability has turned the crime into a systemic one. We cannot turn a blind eye to this!

 - said the Ombudsman.

Recall

The Russian military allegedly executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk region on January 3. According to DeepState, the prisoners' hands were tied and they were shot in the back of the head.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

