Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
"The real opposition of the Russian Federation is fighting": the CPD reacted to the death of RDK commander Kapustin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reacted to the death of RDK commander Denis Kapustin. Kovalenko noted that the real Russian opposition is fighting against Putin's regime, unlike those who hold rallies and forums in Europe.

"The real opposition of the Russian Federation is fighting": the CPD reacted to the death of RDK commander Kapustin

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to the death of Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), better known as White Rex. He wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Kovalenko noted that the real Russian opposition is fighting against Putin's regime, and not holding rallies and forums in Europe or the West. According to him, one day, the real opposition will defeat this regime.

Kovalenko also criticized the elites of Western countries. He stated that for years these elites supported the so-called "good Russians" by all means.

They held rallies in Berlin, went on air in the USA, even took photos with leaders of European countries, the President of the United States. But everyone who supported them actually did not want to really counter Putin's regime. They seemed to support the opposition, but did nothing truly effective to give Russia a chance for change

- the message says.

Recall

RVC commander Denis WhiteRex Kapustin died on the night of December 27 in the Zaporizhzhia direction while performing a combat mission. Death occurred after an FPV drone strike.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Berlin