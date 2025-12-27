Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to the death of Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), better known as White Rex. He wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Kovalenko noted that the real Russian opposition is fighting against Putin's regime, and not holding rallies and forums in Europe or the West. According to him, one day, the real opposition will defeat this regime.

Kovalenko also criticized the elites of Western countries. He stated that for years these elites supported the so-called "good Russians" by all means.

They held rallies in Berlin, went on air in the USA, even took photos with leaders of European countries, the President of the United States. But everyone who supported them actually did not want to really counter Putin's regime. They seemed to support the opposition, but did nothing truly effective to give Russia a chance for change - the message says.

RVC commander Denis WhiteRex Kapustin died on the night of December 27 in the Zaporizhzhia direction while performing a combat mission. Death occurred after an FPV drone strike.