EU is discussing the details of a new €40 billion aid package for Ukraine, and some more work has been done in this direction - Kallas
Kyiv • UNN
There is broad political support in the European Union for the initiative to provide new assistance to Ukraine worth tens of billions of euros, and discussions are underway on the details and some work has been done in this direction, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, UNN reports.
On Ukraine... There is broad political support for defense initiative of 40 bln, of course, right now the discussion is in the details, so last EUCO we had the wording that we need to move swiftly with this initiative, and we have done some more work on this, so hopefully we will be able to really move on, because everybody understood around the table that we should really show our result right now and support Ukraine so they can defend themselves
Also, according to her, the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah were discussed.
"Everyone welcomed the results of the Jeddah talks, and now, of course, the ball is in Russia's court, we see right now that Russia does not really want peace, and also what was understanding around the table is that Russia cannot really be trusted, so they see this opportunity to present all kinds of demands, and we already see they are presenting demands that are their ultimate goals, so let's see how this develops further," the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs noted.
Let us remind you
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.
US President Donald Trump said about productive talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.
On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. But, according to him, "there are nuances" about this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.
Later, Russia said that dictator Vladimir Putin conveyed "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.