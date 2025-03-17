In Kherson region, a man detonated a Russian mine "Petal"
A 48-year-old man stepped on an enemy mine, resulting in an explosive injury and amputation of his foot. The victim was taken to the hospital.
In Zmiivka, Kherson region, a man was injured as a result of the detonation of a PFM-1 anti-personnel high-explosive mine "Petal" installed by the invaders.
In Kherson region, a 48-year-old man was blown up by a Russian anti-personnel mine. The incident occurred in the village of Zmiivka.
Today at lunchtime, a 48-year-old man stepped on an enemy "petal" mine, as a result of which he received an explosive injury and amputation of his foot. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.
