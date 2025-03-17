The Trump administration is considering recognizing Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory - media
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is considering recognizing Crimea as the territory of the Russian Federation as part of a ceasefire agreement. The US may appeal to the UN to do the same.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering recognizing Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory during a future agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by Semafor, citing sources, reports UNN.
The Trump administration is considering recognizing Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory as part of any future agreement to end Moscow's war against Kyiv
Sources also said that administration officials also discussed the possibility of the US appealing to the UN to do the same.
Such an appeal would align the Trump administration's position with that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long considered Crimea to be his country's territory. The administration's openness to these options has not been previously reported, as Trump prepares for a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss a potential 30-day ceasefire
It is noted that Trump has not formally made any decisions, and possible steps regarding Crimea are just two of the many options offered by his administration, which insists on ending the war.
Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Tulsi Gabbard, stated that US President Donald Trump will have a "productive conversation" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The press secretary stated about the proximity to a peace agreement and the president's determination to achieve it. Trump intends to discuss ending the war in Ukraine with Putin on March 18.