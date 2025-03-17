Looney Tunes cartoons have been removed from showing on the official Warner Bros. Discovery channel
Max TV channel has removed the original Looney Tunes cartoons from 1930-1969. This is part of a plan where priority is given to adult and family programs.
The original Looney Tunes cartoons, which were released in the golden age of animation from 1930 to 1969, have been taken off the air by the Max TV channel, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. A company representative confirmed that the original cartoons are no longer shown on the channel, Deadline reports, writes UNN.
It is noted that this is part of a new plan, according to which the streamer will prioritize adult and family programs. Children's programs such as "Looney Tunes" and "Sesame Street", which were before, are not such a priority and are no longer considered a priority.
Other versions of "Looney Tunes" remain on the service, including six seasons of "Looney Tunes Cartoons" from 2020, two seasons of "New Looney Tunes" from 2015 (the third season and some episodes from the first season are not available), two seasons of "Baby Looney Tunes" from 2002, the four-part scripted podcast "Looney Tunes Presents" from 2021: Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Journey, two seasons of Tiny Toons Looniversity from 2023, and the corresponding 42-minute podcast Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (although its winter spin-off is not broadcast), five seasons of "The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries" from 1995, and two seasons of "Bugs Bunny Builders" from 2022.
The decision to remove "Looney Tunes" from Max came amid the release of ""The Day the Earth Blew Up": A Looney Tunes Story" on March 14, the first fully animated feature-length project to hit theaters as part of the franchise.
This film was originally "greenlit" for Max. However, when Warner Bros. Discovery moved to Warner Bros., the film was not considered a priority. It was sold to Ketchup Entertainment outside of the American film market.
The previous Warner Bros. administration, led by David Zaslav, also сняла повнометражный фильм Looney Tunes "Coyote vs. Acme". The current WBD administration has shelved this film because it was deemed too expensive to release, and the film's $70 million production cost was written off by the corporation.
