Germany recorded a record drop in the number of migrants and refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

In 2025, the number of initial asylum applications in Germany decreased by 51% compared to 2024, reaching 113,236 applications. This is explained by increased border controls, the suspension of family reunification, and a change of regime in Syria, as well as a 20% increase in deportations.

Germany recorded a record drop in the number of migrants and refugees

The German Federal Ministry of the Interior reports a sharp decrease in migration pressure in 2025. The number of initial asylum applications decreased by 51% compared to 2024 and by 66% compared to 2023. In total, 113,236 applications were submitted last year, while the year before this figure reached almost 230,000. This is reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

The ministry explains this dynamic by the introduction of a "migration turnaround."

Among the key reasons for the decline:

  • strengthening control at the country's land borders;
    • suspension of family reunification procedures;
      • cancellation of accelerated naturalization processes;
        • change of regime in Syria, which reduced the flow of refugees from this direction.

          Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that these figures confirm the effectiveness of the chosen course. According to him, the world has received a "clear signal" about the change in Europe's migration policy.

          Increase in deportations

          At the same time, in 2025, Germany intensified the expulsion of persons who do not have the right to stay in the country. The number of deportations increased by 20% compared to the previous year. A similar trend - a record high level of forced return of migrants - was recorded by the European Commission throughout the European Union.

          Stepan Haftko

