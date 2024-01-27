Germany supports suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from the Olympics

Germany supports Ukraine in suspending russian and belarusian athletes from international competitions. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Mahmut Özdemir, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany, said this during a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi.

Germany has clearly expressed its support for our position - they support the suspension of athletes from russia and Belarus from international competitions, including the Olympics, in any status. This is a powerful signal of solidarity and support for Ukraine - the ministry said.

Matviy Bidnyi expressed his sincere gratitude for this position and emphasized the importance of helping Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in Germany to practice sports.

Addendum

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports also suggested using a database of athletes and coaches who support the war to prevent them from participating in international competitions.

Also during the meeting, the representatives of Ukraine and Germany discussed the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the reform of the industry.

Matvii Bidnyi informed his German colleague about the losses suffered by the Ukrainian sports sector due to the war and proposed to develop joint projects aimed at supporting Ukraine in the field of physical culture and sports in the post-war period.

Recall

