Germany supports suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from the Olympics

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58438 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115663 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121054 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163193 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164517 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266260 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176572 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166780 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236669 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80631 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58326 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94145 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55070 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 35783 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236669 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233855 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115663 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99122 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100337 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116885 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117558 views
Germany supports suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from the Olympics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103226 views

Germany supports Ukraine's position on the suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Germany supports Ukraine in suspending russian and belarusian athletes  from international competitions. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Mahmut Özdemir, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany, said this during a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi.

Germany has clearly expressed its support for our position - they support the suspension of athletes from russia and Belarus from international competitions, including the Olympics, in any status. This is a powerful signal of solidarity and support for Ukraine

- the ministry said.

Matviy Bidnyi expressed his sincere gratitude for this position and emphasized the importance of helping Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in Germany to practice sports.

No neutral athletes from Russia or Belarus will participate in the Winter Youth Olympics04.01.24, 16:27 • 24732 views

Addendum

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports also suggested using a database of athletes and coaches who support the war to prevent them from participating in international competitions.

Also during the meeting, the representatives of Ukraine and Germany discussed the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the reform of the industry.

Matvii Bidnyi informed his German colleague about the losses suffered by the Ukrainian sports sector due to the war and proposed to develop joint projects aimed at supporting Ukraine in the field of physical culture and sports in the post-war period.

Recall

Top Ukrainian athletes sign open letter insisting on banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympic Games

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SportsPoliticsNews of the World
mahmut-ozdemirMahmut Özdemir
litni-olimpiiski-ihry-2024Summer Olympic Games 2024
federalne-ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-nimechchynaFederal Ministry of the Interior of Germany
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising