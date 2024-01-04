No neutral athletes from Russia or Belarus will participate in the Winter Youth Olympics

Despite the fact that Russians and Belarusians have been allowed to participate in the 2024 Olympics in neutral status, no enemy athletes will play in the Winter Youth Olympic Games. This was reported by the press service of the International Olympic Committee in a comment to the Russian media, UNN reports.

No individual neutral athlete is qualified to participate in the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games - the IOC noted.

Details

Representatives of Russia and Belarus will not take part in the Winter Youth Olympic Games, which will be held from January 19 to February 1 in Gangwon-do Province of South Korea. The reason was that no neutral athletes were qualified to participate.

The qualification was completed in December.

Recall

On December 8, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee admitted athletes from Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympic Games in neutral status.

