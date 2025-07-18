A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVA

A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro, the air raid alert continues. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.

Dnipro. A series of explosions. The region. Still remain in shelters. The air raid alert continues - Lysak reported.

Earlier

In Dnipro, explosions were heard after the Air Force reported a high-speed target from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The information was confirmed by MP Maksym Buzhanskyi.