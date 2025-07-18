A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVA
A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro, as reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA. The air raid alert in the region continues after a report of a high-speed target from Crimea.
In Dnipro, explosions were heard after the Air Force reported a high-speed target from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The information was confirmed by MP Maksym Buzhanskyi.