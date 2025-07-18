A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVA

$41.870.05
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
Military TCC officer beat mobilized man to death in a bus: what decision did the court make?
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Chernihiv Oblast
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3274 views

A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro, as reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA. The air raid alert in the region continues after a report of a high-speed target from Crimea.

A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVA

A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro, the air raid alert continues. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.

Dnipro. A series of explosions. The region. Still remain in shelters. The air raid alert continues

 - Lysak reported.

Earlier

In Dnipro, explosions were heard after the Air Force reported a high-speed target from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The information was confirmed by MP Maksym Buzhanskyi.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Dnipro
Crimea
