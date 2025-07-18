Explosions heard in Dnipro amid ballistic threat from Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Dnipro after the Air Force reported a high-speed target from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The information was confirmed by MP Maksym Buzhanskyi.
Explosions were heard in Dnipro amid a ballistic missile threat from Crimea, UNN reports.
High-speed target from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea in the northern direction
Local media and public pages report explosions in Dnipro.
MP Maksym Buzhanskyi confirmed the information about the explosion in Dnipro.
Dnipro, explosion. Another one
