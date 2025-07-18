Explosions heard in Dnipro amid ballistic threat from Crimea

Explosions were heard in Dnipro amid a ballistic missile threat from Crimea, UNN reports.

High-speed target from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea in the northern direction - reported the Air Force.

Local media and public pages report explosions in Dnipro.

MP Maksym Buzhanskyi confirmed the information about the explosion in Dnipro.

Dnipro, explosion. Another one - wrote Buzhanskyi.

An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat