Weeds on the ruins of Shukhevych's estate, which Poroshenko undertook to restore, indicate: his words are not worth the paper they are written on - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Expert Valentyn Hladkykh pointed out that Petro Poroshenko did not fulfill his promise to restore the destroyed Shukhevych museum. On the ruins of the estate, damaged by a "Shahed" in January 2024, weeds are flourishing instead of reconstruction.

Weeds on the ruins of Shukhevych's estate, which Poroshenko undertook to restore, indicate: his words are not worth the paper they are written on - expert

People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko has not fulfilled his promise to restore the Shukhevych Museum, which was destroyed by a "Shahed" drone in January 2024. This was reported by expert Valentyn Hladkykh, who showed a video of the weed-overgrown ruins of the estate and reproached the politician, stating that his words are not worth the paper they are written on.

"This week, Ukraine celebrates the birthday of Roman Shukhevych — the commander-in-chief of the UPA. The estate in the village of Bilohorshcha in Lviv Oblast, where the commander died, eventually became a museum. On January 1, 2024, it was destroyed by a Russian 'Shahed' drone. Poroshenko promised to allocate 4 million hryvnias for the restoration of the estate. It is hard to imagine how a bombed building can be restored for less than $100,000, but the oligarch did not even provide that. This once again proves that the words of this politician are not worth the paper they are written on," Hladkykh wrote.

The expert recalled the Poroshenko family's loud PR campaign amidst the museum's ruins, with promises to restore it.

"In January 2024, Petro Poroshenko stood with a microphone in front of TV cameras on the ruins of the historic building: 'Maryna Poroshenko and I have decided to rebuild the Shukhevych Museum, destroyed today, to preserve it for future generations. Let the terrorists know that they will never break our memory or our people!' The 'icebreaker's' loud words were widely spread by his bot farm. A year and a half has passed. It's Shukhevych's birthday. On the ruins of his estate, which Poroshenko promised to restore at his own expense, instead of new walls, meter-high weeds are flourishing," Hladkykh wrote.

The expert reproached Poroshenko for not finding $100,000 for the museum, but finding $1 million to give to his sons, who are hiding abroad from mobilization.

"It is unknown what Petro Oleksiyovych meant when he promised to leave something to his descendants. However, the 'icebreaker' did leave something to his London descendants – at that very time, while on vacation in Turkey, he gave a million dollars to his draft-dodging sons, who came to spend time with their father by the sea. Perhaps it was a gift for Shukhevych's anniversary, who knows. The ruins of the Shukhevych museum-estate, overgrown with weeds, are a diagnosis for all politicians, led by Poroshenko, who have been draining the country for 35 years. Every time people like Petro promise to leave blessings and prosperity to their descendants, one must understand that they mean themselves and their children, not Ukrainians," Hladkykh wrote.

As reported, public distrust in Petro Poroshenko reached a critical level in June 2025, amounting to almost 80%. Experts explain this attitude towards the oligarch by a number of reasons: sanctions and suspicion of state treason related to Poroshenko's long-term cooperation with Russia, accusations of lobbying for the deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, dealings with Svynarchuks and Medvedchuk, coal trade with ORDLO, ties with the UOC-MP, etc.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

