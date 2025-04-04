Summer Olympic Games 2024

Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh donated 1 million UAH from her prize money to help animals. The funds were received by UAnimals and four animal shelters to provide them with medicine, food, and a warm place.
Athletes in diving, athletics, freestyle wrestling and rowing returned to Kyiv after the 2024 Olympics. Oleksiy Sereda, who took 8th place in the diving competition, shared his impressions and plans for the future.
Ukraine won 12 medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The three gold medals were the country's best result in the last 12 years at the Olympic level.
On August 11, one Ukrainian athlete will compete in freestyle wrestling at the Olympics in Paris. The closing ceremony of the Games will begin at 22:00. Ukraine ranks 21st in the medal standings with 12 awards.
Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in the 87 kg weight category. This is the athlete's third Olympic medal after silver in 2016 and gold in 2020.
Taisiia Onofriichuk has qualified for the 2024 Olympics finals in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around. The Ukrainian took second place in the qualifiers with a score of 135.750, and the final will take place on August 9.
Ukrainians Anastasia Rybachok and Lyudmyla Luzan have qualified for the semifinals of the 200m single sculls at the Paris Olympics. Both athletes finished first in their quarterfinal heats, and the semifinals will take place on August 10.
The U. S. team set a world record in the 4x400-meter mixed relay at the Paris Olympics, running 3:07.41. This is the first world record of the 2024 Games in athletics.
Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk was forced to withdraw from the 1500-meter freestyle qualifying due to high fever and weakness. For the two-time Olympic medalist, his participation in the 2024 Games is over ahead of schedule.
After the sabotage on the railroad, the French government and SNCF plan to strengthen the protection of the railroad network. They will increase the number of night checks and patrols, as well as the use of surveillance equipment.
Ukrainian tennis players Lyudmyla and Nadiya Kichenok lost in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to a Spanish pair. Ukraine finished the tennis tournament without medals.
The President of Ukraine calls the admission of russians and belarusians to the Olympics in neutral status semi-sanctions.
Ukrainian athletes in the sculls double sculls finished fifth at the Olympics in Paris with a time of 6:23. 05. The UK team won gold, the Netherlands won silver, and Germany won bronze.
Organizers have authorized the Olympic triathlon competition in the Seine after water quality improved. The decision was made based on the latest analyzes, despite the overnight rain.
The Ukrainian team lost to China with a score of 41:45 in the quarterfinals of the fencing tournament at the 2024 Olympics. Now the Ukrainian national team will compete for 5-8 places in the Olympic tournament.
Olga Harlan commented on her hug with Anna Bashta after the fight at the Olympics. The Ukrainian emphasized that Bashta has been representing Azerbaijan, not Russia, for 5 years.
Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk took 17th place in the 800-meter freestyle qualification at the Paris Olympics. The athlete expressed his disappointment with the result and is preparing for the 1500m qualification.
Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan won her first match at the 2024 Olympics in sabre, defeating Japan's Fukushima with a score of 15:9. Harlan's next fight in the 1/8 finals will take place at 15:05 Kyiv time.
Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid won her first fight at the 2024 Olympics in 5 seconds with an Ippon hold. She made it to the 1/8 finals, and her next match will take place in about an hour.
The Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games in Paris has revoked the accreditations of four journalists of the tass news agency. The decision was made on the basis of a document from the French authorities citing the French Internal Security Code.
Mykhailo Romanchuk and Elina Svitolina, winners of the previous Games, will be the flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 21:00 Kyiv time.
South Korean archer Lim Shihyeon set a world record at the Paris Olympics with 694 points. This is 2 points more than the previous record set by her compatriot Kang Jae-young in 2019.
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Diamond League in Monaco, her first start in six months and the fourth result in her career.
U. S. military bases in Europe were placed on high alert due to credible intelligence indicating the likelihood of terrorist activity or attack.
A photo exhibition "The Will to Win" has opened in Kyiv, showcasing the preparation of Ukrainian athletes for competitions in the face of war and emphasizing their resilience and determination to succeed despite the challenges they face.
During the renovation work, a fire broke out on the roof of the Palace of Versailles, forcing the evacuation of visitors, but the collection was not damaged.
Germany supports Ukraine's position on the suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games.