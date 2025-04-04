Summer Olympic Games 2024

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13499 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23767 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62020 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209373 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120172 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388212 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308151 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213291 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243992 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254984 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128161 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209373 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388212 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252553 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308151 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1382 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12340 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42550 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70640 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56514 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Summer Olympic Games 2024

News by theme

Olympic champion Mahuchikh donated a million from her prize money to help animals

Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh donated 1 million UAH from her prize money to help animals. The funds were received by UAnimals and four animal shelters to provide them with medicine, food, and a warm place.

Society • August 15, 10:08 AM • 22457 views

Ukrainian athletes return after competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Athletes in diving, athletics, freestyle wrestling and rowing returned to Kyiv after the 2024 Olympics. Oleksiy Sereda, who took 8th place in the diving competition, shared his impressions and plans for the future.

Sports • August 12, 03:29 PM • 17783 views

Olympics 2024: Ukraine finishes with 12 medals

Ukraine won 12 medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The three gold medals were the country's best result in the last 12 years at the Olympic level.

Sports • August 11, 11:20 AM • 115670 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 11

On August 11, one Ukrainian athlete will compete in freestyle wrestling at the Olympics in Paris. The closing ceremony of the Games will begin at 22:00. Ukraine ranks 21st in the medal standings with 12 awards.

Sports • August 11, 04:22 AM • 32057 views

Olympics 2024: Jean Beleniuk wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling

Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in the 87 kg weight category. This is the athlete's third Olympic medal after silver in 2016 and gold in 2020.

Sports • August 8, 06:05 PM • 115881 views

Olympics 2024: 16-year-old Taisiia Onofriichuk qualifies for rhythmic gymnastics final

Taisiia Onofriichuk has qualified for the 2024 Olympics finals in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around. The Ukrainian took second place in the qualifiers with a score of 135.750, and the final will take place on August 9.

Sports • August 8, 04:28 PM • 22274 views

Rybachok and Luzan reach the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics in canoeing singles

Ukrainians Anastasia Rybachok and Lyudmyla Luzan have qualified for the semifinals of the 200m single sculls at the Paris Olympics. Both athletes finished first in their quarterfinal heats, and the semifinals will take place on August 10.

Sports • August 8, 01:43 PM • 16995 views

USA sets first world record for 2024 Olympics in athletics

The U. S. team set a world record in the 4x400-meter mixed relay at the Paris Olympics, running 3:07.41. This is the first world record of the 2024 Games in athletics.

Sports • August 3, 09:18 AM • 19739 views

Swimmer Romanchuk ends his performances at the 2024 Olympics ahead of schedule due to illness

Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk was forced to withdraw from the 1500-meter freestyle qualifying due to high fever and weakness. For the two-time Olympic medalist, his participation in the 2024 Games is over ahead of schedule.

Sports • August 3, 08:28 AM • 18820 views

France steps up railroad security after sabotage amid 2024 Olympics

After the sabotage on the railroad, the French government and SNCF plan to strengthen the protection of the railroad network. They will increase the number of night checks and patrols, as well as the use of surveillance equipment.

News of the World • August 2, 07:47 AM • 20383 views

Ukraine completes performances at the 2024 Olympics in tennis

Ukrainian tennis players Lyudmyla and Nadiya Kichenok lost in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to a Spanish pair. Ukraine finished the tennis tournament without medals.

Sports • August 1, 05:44 PM • 23560 views

Zelensky on the "neutral" participation of athletes from russia and belarus in the Olympic Games: "These are half-sanctions"

The President of Ukraine calls the admission of russians and belarusians to the Olympics in neutral status semi-sanctions.

Politics • August 1, 09:48 AM • 23238 views

Ukrainian women's rowing quadruple sculls fails to secure a podium spot at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian athletes in the sculls double sculls finished fifth at the Olympics in Paris with a time of 6:23. 05. The UK team won gold, the Netherlands won silver, and Germany won bronze.

Sports • July 31, 12:45 PM • 15193 views

Olympics 2024: triathlon competitions allowed on Wednesday after another water quality test in the Seine

Organizers have authorized the Olympic triathlon competition in the Seine after water quality improved. The decision was made based on the latest analyzes, despite the overnight rain.

Sports • July 31, 06:13 AM • 15990 views

Ukraine loses to China in the quarterfinals of fencing at the 2024 Olympics

The Ukrainian team lost to China with a score of 41:45 in the quarterfinals of the fencing tournament at the 2024 Olympics. Now the Ukrainian national team will compete for 5-8 places in the Olympic tournament.

Sports • July 30, 01:00 PM • 16304 views

“I know who doesn't need to shake hands with": Harlan on hugging ex-Russian after winning Olympic fight

Olga Harlan commented on her hug with Anna Bashta after the fight at the Olympics. The Ukrainian emphasized that Bashta has been representing Azerbaijan, not Russia, for 5 years.

Sports • July 30, 10:57 AM • 18273 views

Ukrainian Romanchuk fails to qualify for the 800m final at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk took 17th place in the 800-meter freestyle qualification at the Paris Olympics. The athlete expressed his disappointment with the result and is preparing for the 1500m qualification.

Sports • July 29, 11:00 AM • 17875 views

Fencer Harlan triumphs in her first fight at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan won her first match at the 2024 Olympics in sabre, defeating Japan's Fukushima with a score of 15:9. Harlan's next fight in the 1/8 finals will take place at 15:05 Kyiv time.

Sports • July 29, 09:27 AM • 18771 views

Ukrainian Bilodid wins her first fight at the 2024 Olympics in five seconds

Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid won her first fight at the 2024 Olympics in 5 seconds with an Ippon hold. She made it to the 1/8 finals, and her next match will take place in about an hour.

Sports • July 29, 08:40 AM • 18758 views

Paris Olympics Organizing Committee revokes accreditations of 4 Russian journalists

The Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games in Paris has revoked the accreditations of four journalists of the tass news agency. The decision was made on the basis of a document from the French authorities citing the French Internal Security Code.

Politics • July 28, 09:38 PM • 85500 views

Romanchuk and Svitolina to carry the flag of Ukraine at the opening of the 2024 Olympics

Mykhailo Romanchuk and Elina Svitolina, winners of the previous Games, will be the flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 21:00 Kyiv time.

Sports • July 25, 08:43 PM • 21612 views

First world record set at the 2024 Olympics

South Korean archer Lim Shihyeon set a world record at the Paris Olympics with 694 points. This is 2 points more than the previous record set by her compatriot Kang Jae-young in 2019.

Sports • July 25, 02:12 PM • 20414 views

Bekh-Romanchuk wins bronze in first start after injury

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Diamond League in Monaco, her first start in six months and the fourth result in her career.

Sports • July 12, 11:29 PM • 20428 views

CNN: US military bases in Europe on high alert due to terrorist threat

U. S. military bases in Europe were placed on high alert due to credible intelligence indicating the likelihood of terrorist activity or attack.

War • June 30, 10:31 PM • 104163 views

The Will to Win: a multimedia exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainian athletes before the Olympic Games opened in Kyiv

A photo exhibition "The Will to Win" has opened in Kyiv, showcasing the preparation of Ukrainian athletes for competitions in the face of war and emphasizing their resilience and determination to succeed despite the challenges they face.

Society • June 28, 04:37 PM • 31237 views

A fire broke out in the Palace of Versailles: visitors were evacuated

During the renovation work, a fire broke out on the roof of the Palace of Versailles, forcing the evacuation of visitors, but the collection was not damaged.

Crimes and emergencies • June 11, 03:03 PM • 23375 views

Germany supports suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from the Olympics

Germany supports Ukraine's position on the suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Sports • January 27, 10:13 AM • 103251 views