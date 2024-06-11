A fire broke out in the Palace of Versailles: visitors were evacuated

On Tuesday, a fire broke out in the Palace of Versailles, forcing the evacuation of visitors from one of the busiest tourist destinations in France, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"Firefighters have arrived. There is no more smoke or flames and the collection was not damaged," the statement said.

According to the newspaper, the fire broke out on the roof area where repairs were being carried out.

Add

The palace, built in the 17th century for King Louis XIV, was the main royal residence until the French Revolution and the overthrow of the monarchy in 1789.

More than seven million people visit the palace every year. Later this summer, it will host the equestrian competitions of the Olympic Games.

Recall

In 2019, a fire engulfed the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral. The fire engulfed the spire and almost toppled the main bell towers. TV viewers around the world watched in horror as the medieval building burned.