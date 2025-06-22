Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking details

At least 45 Ukrainians deported from the Russian Federation have been held in a basement without food and water for several days at the "Verkhnii Lars" checkpoint on the border with Georgia. This was reported by Astra Telegram channel, UNN reports.

It is noted that these are mostly former prisoners who were taken from the occupied territories, but there are also civilians among them.

Among those detained are people with HIV, tuberculosis, and disabilities. They are not fed or provided with medical care. The condition of many is deteriorating, and one person has already ended up in the hospital. - the media writes.

People said that they are in the basement without communications: no shower or toilet, no food.

Volunteers bring humanitarian aid, but it is only enough for a few days, and not for everyone. The basement is damp, water drips from the ceiling, there is nothing to breathe, everyone is smoking, they are not allowed outside. We sleep for 4 hours, taking turns. Some sleep on the floor. - one of the interlocutors of the publication reported.

According to volunteers, there are only 17 sleeping places in the basement. At the same time, another hundred people are expected to arrive. All detainees are banned from entering the Russian Federation and cannot return. Previously, entry to Georgia was possible - now people remain in isolation, without documents and assistance.

On June 20, it became known about another exchange of prisoners. Among those exchanged are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Kharkiv region, and Chernihiv region.

