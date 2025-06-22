Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking details

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
06:14 PM • 14168 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 35569 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 95304 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 75617 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 110807 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 208524 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 177595 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91417 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95394 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88398 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.8m/s
69%
750mm
Popular news
Hungarian opposition leader declares Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's EU accession a "complete failure"June 21, 02:13 PM • 40523 views
Europe hit by first summer heatwave: up to 40°C expected in some places this weekendJune 21, 02:40 PM • 8026 views
Iran called Europe's proposals at Geneva talks unrealisticJune 21, 05:13 PM • 18070 views
The business trip will end, he must return: Zelensky about ChernyshovJune 21, 05:49 PM • 11072 views
Serhiy Dobrovolsky, a serviceman released from captivity, died in Rivne region09:20 PM • 5778 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 95304 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 208524 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 177595 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 109647 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 158712 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Ali Khamenei
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie11:04 PM • 508 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time06:14 PM • 14168 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 27720 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 33956 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 42535 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Fox News
The New York Times
Oil

Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

At least 45 Ukrainians deported from Russia are held in the basement without food and water at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint on the border with Georgia. Among those held are people with HIV, tuberculosis, and disabilities; they are not provided with medical care.

Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking details

At least 45 Ukrainians deported from the Russian Federation have been held in a basement without food and water for several days at the "Verkhnii Lars" checkpoint on the border with Georgia. This was reported by Astra Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that these are mostly former prisoners who were taken from the occupied territories, but there are also civilians among them.

Among those detained are people with HIV, tuberculosis, and disabilities. They are not fed or provided with medical care. The condition of many is deteriorating, and one person has already ended up in the hospital.

- the media writes.

Prisoner exchange: all defenders released today have injuries or severe medical diagnoses20.06.25, 15:39 • 2340 views

People said that they are in the basement without communications: no shower or toilet, no food.

Volunteers bring humanitarian aid, but it is only enough for a few days, and not for everyone. The basement is damp, water drips from the ceiling, there is nothing to breathe, everyone is smoking, they are not allowed outside. We sleep for 4 hours, taking turns. Some sleep on the floor.

- one of the interlocutors of the publication reported.

According to volunteers, there are only 17 sleeping places in the basement. At the same time, another hundred people are expected to arrive. All detainees are banned from entering the Russian Federation and cannot return. Previously, entry to Georgia was possible - now people remain in isolation, without documents and assistance.

Recall

On June 20, it became known about another exchange of prisoners. Among those exchanged are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Kharkiv region, and Chernihiv region.

Prisoner exchange on June 20: SBU shows exclusive footage of the return of Ukrainian defenders20.06.25, 20:41 • 2690 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9