<h1>Prisoner exchange: all defenders released today have injuries or severe medical diagnoses</h1>

During the prisoner exchange on June 20, defenders with serious injuries and significant health problems were returned: epilepsy, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, hernias, chronic digestive organ diseases. The oldest released is 60 years old. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, передає УНН.

Today, another stage of prisoner exchange took place in the “seriously wounded and seriously ill” category. According to agreements in Istanbul, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, returned another group of defenders with serious injuries and significant health problems from Russian captivity. Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, Air Assault Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the Border Guard Service and the National Guard, returned home. All defenders released today belong to the ranks of soldiers and sergeants. Among those released again are defenders of Mariupol, who have been held captive since 2022 - says the message of the Coord Headquarters.

It is noted that all defenders released today have injuries or serious medical diagnoses: epilepsy, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, hernias, chronic digestive organ diseases. Many of those released have been diagnosed with weight loss.

The returned defenders will be taken to medical centers for all necessary examinations and further treatment and medical rehabilitation. All released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored, and they will be paid the due monetary allowance for the time spent in captivity.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also reported that the oldest released is 60 years old.

Among them are those whose families appealed to the Ombudsman's Office. Our institution was engaged in protecting their rights and sent letters to the Russian side. Our employees, including Yuriy Kovbasa, a representative in the security and defense sector, were traditionally present on site. They informed the released defenders about their rights and also monitored compliance with the norms of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War - Lubinets noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on another exchange - most of the Ukrainian soldiers returning today have been in captivity for over two years, among them are defenders of Mariupol.