The Will to Win: a multimedia exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainian athletes before the Olympic Games opened in Kyiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72393 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101354 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178904 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224350 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138143 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365699 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180999 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149242 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197711 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 72496 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67209 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 81111 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81959 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101456 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7418 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10513 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14855 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36065 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37770 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Will to Win: a multimedia exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainian athletes before the Olympic Games opened in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31237 views

A photo exhibition "The Will to Win" has opened in Kyiv, showcasing the preparation of Ukrainian athletes for competitions in the face of war and emphasizing their resilience and determination to succeed despite the challenges they face.

The Will to Win: a multimedia exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainian athletes before the Olympic Games opened in Kyiv

A photo and video exhibition "Will to Victory" was opened in the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The official opening of the photo and video exhibition took place on Wednesday, June 26. The event was dedicated to Ukrainian athletes who are preparing for competitions in the midst of war. The exhibition features 78 different photographs.

Acting Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi took part in the event.

"The target audience, which is focused on athletes, usually doesn't watch the news, doesn't listen to politicians. They are not interested in political processes. But they are very important. These are our young people who will shape the international agenda tomorrow," he commented.

The event was attended by some of the heroes of the photo stories themselves. In particular, tennis player Serhiy Stakhovsky, who is currently serving in the SBU's Alpha special forces unit, and gymnast Victoria Onoprienko.

The organizers of the exhibition, in turn, emphasized that "not a penny" of the state budget was spent on its creation. The costs were covered by the patrons - the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation.

"We focus on helping the military in the first place. We also find opportunities to participate in cultural, educational, healthcare, and sports projects.

This project is unique for us. We are very grateful to the entire team involved in the implementation of this project. And we wish our athletes victory. We want this project to inspire them," comments Yuriy Melnyk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Melnyk also explained how such events help the country in wartime.

"When we talk about the Will to Win project, which shows the conditions in which Ukrainian athletes are preparing for the Olympic Games, the world must understand that it is not easy for Ukraine, but Ukraine can both fight and defend itself. And it can count on victory at the expense of its patriotic Ukrainian athletes," he said.

The event was also attended by the head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit.

"Our teams have united. There is no other way when we are all united, all together. We are working on all projects. We are working on preparing our team for the Olympic Games. We are working to ensure that there are no Russians at the Olympics.

It's not over yet. After the Olympic Games in Paris, there will be a Winter Olympics. We need to keep working and not stop," he said.

HelpHelp

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarSports
Summer Olympic Games 2024
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40