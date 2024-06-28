The Will to Win: a multimedia exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainian athletes before the Olympic Games opened in Kyiv

A photo and video exhibition "Will to Victory" was opened in the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv, UNN reports.

The official opening of the photo and video exhibition took place on Wednesday, June 26. The event was dedicated to Ukrainian athletes who are preparing for competitions in the midst of war. The exhibition features 78 different photographs.

Acting Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi took part in the event.

"The target audience, which is focused on athletes, usually doesn't watch the news, doesn't listen to politicians. They are not interested in political processes. But they are very important. These are our young people who will shape the international agenda tomorrow," he commented.

The event was attended by some of the heroes of the photo stories themselves. In particular, tennis player Serhiy Stakhovsky, who is currently serving in the SBU's Alpha special forces unit, and gymnast Victoria Onoprienko.

The organizers of the exhibition, in turn, emphasized that "not a penny" of the state budget was spent on its creation. The costs were covered by the patrons - the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation.

"We focus on helping the military in the first place. We also find opportunities to participate in cultural, educational, healthcare, and sports projects.

This project is unique for us. We are very grateful to the entire team involved in the implementation of this project. And we wish our athletes victory. We want this project to inspire them," comments Yuriy Melnyk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Melnyk also explained how such events help the country in wartime.

"When we talk about the Will to Win project, which shows the conditions in which Ukrainian athletes are preparing for the Olympic Games, the world must understand that it is not easy for Ukraine, but Ukraine can both fight and defend itself. And it can count on victory at the expense of its patriotic Ukrainian athletes," he said.

The event was also attended by the head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit.

"Our teams have united. There is no other way when we are all united, all together. We are working on all projects. We are working on preparing our team for the Olympic Games. We are working to ensure that there are no Russians at the Olympics.

It's not over yet. After the Olympic Games in Paris, there will be a Winter Olympics. We need to keep working and not stop," he said.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.