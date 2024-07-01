CNN: US military bases in Europe on high alert due to terrorist threat
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. military bases in Europe were placed on high alert due to credible intelligence indicating the likelihood of terrorist activity or attack.
Several US military bases in Europe were put on high alert over the weekend amid fears of a possible terrorist attack. This was reported to CNN by two American officials, UNN reports.
Details
Bases, including the U.S. Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where the headquarters of the U.S. European Command is located, raised their security level to the second highest level of "Charlie" on Sunday.
This status is applied when "an incident occurs or intelligence is received that indicates the likelihood of terrorist activity or an attack on personnel or facilities.
One U.S. official based in Europe told CNN that they hadn't seen this level of threat in "at least 10 years," and that usually means the military has received an "active credible threat.
It is unclear what intelligence led to the increased security measures, but European authorities have warned of a potential terrorist threat on the continent, especially in the run-up to the Paris Olympics in July and during this year's European Football Championship in Germany.
