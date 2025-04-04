Gareth Southgate resigned as head coach of the England national team after the defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final, ending his
8-year career.
Spain has won the Euro 2024 football championship, defeating England 2-1 in the final and becoming a record 4-time European
champion.
England and Spain to play in Euro 2024 final in Berlin.
The meeting will start today at 22. 00
The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after defeating Romania 3-0, goals scored by Cody Gakpo, Daniel
Malen (2).
U. S. military bases in Europe were placed on high alert due to credible intelligence indicating the likelihood of terrorist
activity or attack.
Ukrposhta introduced new stamps " taxes. The army. Victory " to draw public attention to the importance of paying taxes to support
the military.
Ukraine failed to qualify for the Euro 2024 playoffs, losing to Romania and finishing fourth in its group, despite the fact that,
according to head coach Serhiy Rebrov, the young team has great prospects for the future.
The Euro 2024 group round match between Ukraine and Belgium ended in a 0-0 draw, disappointing Ukraine's hopes of further
progression in the tournament. However, President Zelensky thanked the team for fighting for our country.
Ukraine drew 0-0 with Belgium in the group stage of Euro 2024, crashing out of the tournament with 4 points.
The border dog Fischer predicted the winner of the Ukraine-Belgium match before the game even started.
Today in Stuttgart, the national team of Ukraine will meet with Belgium in the final match of the group round of Euro 2024.
Germany and Denmark will play each other in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, the match will take place on June 29 in Dortmund.