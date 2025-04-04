UEFA Euro 2024

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15629 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28461 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64676 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213665 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122528 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391801 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310680 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213732 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244213 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255093 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 14813 views

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 14094 views

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131744 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131744 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213665 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213665 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391801 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391801 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 254284 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310680 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 3046 views

07:44 PM • 3046 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 14129 views

05:58 PM • 14129 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 45301 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45301 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 72085 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72085 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 57179 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57179 views
News by theme

Southgate resigns as England coach after defeat in Euro 2024 final

Gareth Southgate resigned as head coach of the England national team after the defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final, ending his 8-year career.

Sports • July 16, 01:30 PM • 15927 views

Spain becomes European football champion

Spain has won the Euro 2024 football championship, defeating England 2-1 in the final and becoming a record 4-time European champion.

Sports • July 14, 09:30 PM • 19590 views

England's starting lineup for the final match of Euro 2024 has been announced

England and Spain to play in Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

Sports • July 14, 06:12 PM • 23031 views

The composition of the Spanish national team for the final match of Euro 2024 against England has become known

The meeting will start today at 22. 00

Sports • July 14, 05:31 PM • 22444 views

The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, defeating Romania

The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after defeating Romania 3-0, goals scored by Cody Gakpo, Daniel Malen (2).

Sports • July 2, 07:47 PM • 20280 views

CNN: US military bases in Europe on high alert due to terrorist threat

U. S. military bases in Europe were placed on high alert due to credible intelligence indicating the likelihood of terrorist activity or attack.

War • June 30, 10:31 PM • 104163 views

"Taxes. The army. Pobeda": Ukrposhta introduces a new postal issue

Ukrposhta introduced new stamps " taxes. The army. Victory " to draw public attention to the importance of paying taxes to support the military.

Society • June 27, 08:18 AM • 28172 views

Ukraine's entry to Euro 2024: Coach Rebrov on the defeat by Romania and the lack of goals

Ukraine failed to qualify for the Euro 2024 playoffs, losing to Romania and finishing fourth in its group, despite the fact that, according to head coach Serhiy Rebrov, the young team has great prospects for the future.

Sports • June 26, 07:15 PM • 24292 views

Our great victories are ahead: Zelensky reacts to Ukraine's elimination from Euro 2024

The Euro 2024 group round match between Ukraine and Belgium ended in a 0-0 draw, disappointing Ukraine's hopes of further progression in the tournament. However, President Zelensky thanked the team for fighting for our country.

Sports • June 26, 06:33 PM • 54149 views

Ukraine draws with Belgium and crashes out of Euro 2024

Ukraine drew 0-0 with Belgium in the group stage of Euro 2024, crashing out of the tournament with 4 points.

Sports • June 26, 06:12 PM • 20460 views

Border dog Fischer predicted the winner of the Ukraine-Belgium match: video forecast

The border dog Fischer predicted the winner of the Ukraine-Belgium match before the game even started.

Sports • June 26, 03:57 PM • 83215 views

Euro 2024: Ukraine announces bid for final match against Belgium

Today in Stuttgart, the national team of Ukraine will meet with Belgium in the final match of the group round of Euro 2024.

Sports • June 26, 07:18 AM • 14047 views

The second pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 has been determined

Germany and Denmark will play each other in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, the match will take place on June 29 in Dortmund.

Sports • June 25, 10:56 PM • 19072 views