"Taxes. The army. Pobeda": Ukrposhta introduces a new postal issue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28172 views

Ukrposhta introduced new stamps " taxes. The army. Victory " to draw public attention to the importance of paying taxes to support the military.

"Taxes. The army. Pobeda": Ukrposhta introduces a new postal issue

Ukrposhta joined the information campaign with a call to pay taxes and introduced new stamps "taxes. The army. Victory". This is reported by the press service of the postal operator of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In times of war, the main part of our budget is devoted to protecting the state. Now the salary of one military man is taxes of 6-8 Ukrainians who work. Therefore, the security and defense capability of Ukraine depends on each of us,

- the message says.

Details

New stamps of unusual shape - round and square. They show an NBU coin with a face value of 1 Hryvnia, which transforms into a ball. And also - the coupling denominations form the international abbreviation UA.⠀

The number of couplings per sheet is 3 (6 marks). Circulation-210,000 copies.

The artist of the postal issue is Alexander Nikityuk.

Recall

On June 13, Ukrposhta issued a postage stamp "Ukraine, forward!"with a circulation of 560,000 copies in honor of the participation of the National Football team of Ukraine in Euro 2024.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukrposhta
UEFA Euro 2024
Ukraine
Poland
