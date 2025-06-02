Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

The second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations with the participation of the Turkish side has begun in Istanbul, Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

It was reported that both delegations arrived at the site of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources to the Turkish media, a trilateral meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine was scheduled to begin on Monday at 13:00 local time at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. However, its start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

The negotiations will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with the participation of high-ranking officials from all three countries, including the director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul in Turkey for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation.

Ukraine had previously submitted a document with ceasefire conditions to the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

