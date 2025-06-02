Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
Kyiv • UNN
Russian media report on preparations for the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Negotiations are not expected to continue today; the previous meeting lasted more than an hour.
There will be a third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine sometime. This is reported by Russian media, citing a source, reports UNN.
The third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place sometime
Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak02.06.25, 16:07 • 21753 views
Let's add
According to Russian media, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will not continue today.
As UNN reported, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour.