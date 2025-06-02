Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

There will be a third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine sometime. This is reported by Russian media, citing a source, reports UNN.

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

According to Russian media, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will not continue today.

As UNN reported, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour.