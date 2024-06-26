The second pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 has been determined

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

The second pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 has been determined

Kyiv • UNN

Germany and Denmark will play each other in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, the match will take place on June 29 in Dortmund.

The second pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 has been determined

The second pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 has been announced. The second quarterfinalist of the tournament will be determined by Germany and Denmark, writes AR, reports UNN.

Details

With 7 points, the Germans won Group A. Julian Nagelsmann's team crushed Scotland (5-1), beat Hungary (2-0) and saved a draw against Switzerland (1-1).

The Danes (3 points) took second place in Quartet C, which was won by England with 5 points. Kasper Juhlmann's team drew with Slovenia (1:1), scored a point against the English (1:1) and drew with Serbia (0:0).

The match between Germany and Denmark will take place on Saturday, June 29, in Dortmund. The game starts at 22:00 Kyiv time.

A day earlier, the first pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 was determined: Switzerland will meet Italy (June 29, the match in Berlin starts at 19:00 Kyiv time).

"Football is not out of the war": a stand from the Solnechny stadium destroyed by Russia was installed in Munich17.06.24, 20:12 • 33810 views

