The second pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 has been determined

The second pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 has been announced. The second quarterfinalist of the tournament will be determined by Germany and Denmark, writes AR, reports UNN.

With 7 points, the Germans won Group A. Julian Nagelsmann's team crushed Scotland (5-1), beat Hungary (2-0) and saved a draw against Switzerland (1-1).

The Danes (3 points) took second place in Quartet C, which was won by England with 5 points. Kasper Juhlmann's team drew with Slovenia (1:1), scored a point against the English (1:1) and drew with Serbia (0:0).

The match between Germany and Denmark will take place on Saturday, June 29, in Dortmund. The game starts at 22:00 Kyiv time.

A day earlier, the first pair of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 was determined: Switzerland will meet Italy (June 29, the match in Berlin starts at 19:00 Kyiv time).

