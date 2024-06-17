"Football is not out of the war": a stand from the Solnechny stadium destroyed by Russia was installed in Munich

In the center of Munich, a stand from Kharkiv's Solnechnyi Stadium was installed to show the world that football is not out of the war, as more than 500 sports facilities have been affected by Russian bombing and missile attacks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

With the assistance of the Consulate General of Ukraine, the grandstand of Kharkiv's Solnechnyi Stadium was brought to the center of Munich. It was built by Ukraine for Euro 2012 and destroyed by Russian troops in May 2022 - the statement said.

It is noted that the tribune was installed to testify to the world that football is not outside the war, as more than 500 sports facilities have been affected by Russian bombing and missile attacks.

The stand is combined with an interactive installation: visitors will be able to read and hear the story of the Sunny, which was the training base of the Dutch national team for Euro 2012 and then became the main training stadium for the Ukrainian national team. VR glasses will take everyone to the stadium in real time to see what it looks like after the Russian attack - the ministry said.

Recall

The Guardian reported that on the eve of the first match of the Ukrainian national football team at Euro 2024, a stand from Kharkiv's Solnechnyi Stadium was installed in Munich . After Munich, the stand will go on a tour of German cities, the next stop of which will be Dusseldorf. On June 21, the Ukrainian national team will play its second match at Euro 2024 against Slovakia.