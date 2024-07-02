The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, defeating Romania

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96815 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 176241 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 221974 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136880 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 364838 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180807 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149135 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197658 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5724 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9440 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14142 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35396 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37150 views
The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, defeating Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20280 views

The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after defeating Romania 3-0, goals scored by Cody Gakpo, Daniel Malen (2).

The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, defeating Romania

The national team of the Netherlands defeated the Romanian national team 3-0 and reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Both teams overcame the group round with a four-point lead: the Romanians won Group E with Ukraine, while the Netherlands made it through the third-place ranking in Quartet D with Austria and France.

The Romanians created the sharpest moment at the start of the match: Dennis Man scored over the crossbar after a pass. The Netherlands responded with a goal in the 20th minute. Cody Gakpo moved from the left flank and scored 1-0 with a shot into the near corner.

The Orange started the second half more actively. In particular, Virgil van Dijk hit the post after a corner kick.

The second time the ball found its way into the Romanian goal after an hour of play. Gakpo was close to a double, but his second goal was canceled by VAR due to offside.

The Netherlands' advantage was finally doubled by Doniell Malen. This time, Gakpo acted as an assistant: he made his way to the front line with the ball and rolled it back to his partner for a 2-0 lead.

AddendumAddendum

Euro 2024. 1/8 finals

Romania - Netherlands 0: 3

Goals: Gakpo, 20, Malen, 83, 90+3.

Euro 2024: France narrowly defeats Belgium to reach the quarterfinals01.07.24, 21:07 • 24972 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

