The Dutch national team reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, defeating Romania

The national team of the Netherlands defeated the Romanian national team 3-0 and reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. This was reported by UNN.

Both teams overcame the group round with a four-point lead: the Romanians won Group E with Ukraine, while the Netherlands made it through the third-place ranking in Quartet D with Austria and France.

The Romanians created the sharpest moment at the start of the match: Dennis Man scored over the crossbar after a pass. The Netherlands responded with a goal in the 20th minute. Cody Gakpo moved from the left flank and scored 1-0 with a shot into the near corner.

The Orange started the second half more actively. In particular, Virgil van Dijk hit the post after a corner kick.

The second time the ball found its way into the Romanian goal after an hour of play. Gakpo was close to a double, but his second goal was canceled by VAR due to offside.

The Netherlands' advantage was finally doubled by Doniell Malen. This time, Gakpo acted as an assistant: he made his way to the front line with the ball and rolled it back to his partner for a 2-0 lead.

Euro 2024. 1/8 finals

Romania - Netherlands 0: 3

Goals: Gakpo, 20, Malen, 83, 90+3.

