Euro 2024: France narrowly defeats Belgium to reach the quarterfinals
Kyiv • UNN
The French national team defeated Belgium in the European Championship playoffs. Thus, the French reach the quarterfinals. This was reported by UNN with reference to UEFA.
Details
The match ended with a score of 1-0. The only goal was scored in the 85th minute by Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen, who cut the ball into his own net after a shot by PSG forward Randal Kolo-Mouani.
The French next match will take place on July 5. Then they will play the winner of the Portugal-Slovenia match.
Recall
The Spanish national team made it to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after a 4-1 victory over Georgia at the start of the playoffs. The Spaniards, who came into the playoffs as one of the tournament's biggest favorites, won all three matches in the group with a total score of 5-0.
