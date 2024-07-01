England defeated Slovakia and made it to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024
Kyiv • UNN
England defeated Slovakia 2-1 after extra time to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.
The English formed the first quarterfinal pair of Euro 2024 with the Swiss national team. The current European football vice-champion, the England national team made it to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 thanks to a strong-willed victory over Slovakia - 2: 1 after extra time. This was reported by Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN.
Details
In the group round, the English limited themselves to two goals and drew two of the three matches. Gareth Southgate's men won the only game - with a minimum score of 1-0 - in the opening round against Serbia.
Slovakia made it to the playoffs through the third-place ranking. So far, the only defeat in the tournament for Francesco Calzona's team has been inflicted by Ukraine - 1-2 in the second round.
How did the match go?
Slovakia opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Ivan Schrantz scored the third goal of the tournament, dribbling past the defender and hitting the bottom corner.
The English managed to get the ball into the Slovakian goal early in the second half. Phil Foden finished Kieran Trippier's pass from a few meters away, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Declan Rice had a super chance to equalize: the midfielder shot from outside the penalty area, but hit the post.
It was only in the fifth stoppage time that England managed to snatch a draw and take the match to extra time. Jude Bellingham scored a shot from the center of the penalty area - 1:1.
It took England a minute to take the lead at the start of extra time. The Slovaks fought back after a free kick, but Harry Kane scored the next attack with a header to make it 2-1.
