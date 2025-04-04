The Ministry of Culture has granted a number of enterprises, including TV channels M1, M2, sweet. tv, and the publishing house "A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA", the status of critical importance for the functioning of the economy.
Reports from Kryvyi Rih mention the sound of an explosion.
Explosions have been recorded in the city of Dnipro.
Explosions were heard again in Odesa after an attack by enemy drones.
More than 442 thousand Ukrainians voted for the members of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 jury via Diia. The winners were Jamala, Serhiy Tanchynets and Kateryna Pavlenko.
After the attack by Russian drones on Khmelnytsky region, three people were hospitalized due to stress-related health problems. Their condition is satisfactory and they are being provided with the necessary medical care.
The body of a man with signs of suicide was found in the technical room of a military recruitment center in Poltava region. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Premeditated murder”.
The Norwegian Ministry of Defense is establishing a military attaché in Kyiv to establish defense cooperation. This will facilitate investment by Norwegian companies and possible production in Ukraine.
The body of journalist Victoria Roshchina, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future. The Ukrainian authorities are working to investigate her death and draw the attention of the international community to the issue of holding civilian hostages.
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, probably outside the city. The Air Force warned of enemy aircraft activity in the northeast and the launch of guided bombs in the Kharkiv region.
Explosions occurred in the city of Kherson. The city and regional authorities have not yet provided any comments on these incidents.
Explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in the city due to a possible attack by enemy drones.
An explosion was heard in the capital of Ukraine again. Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating due to the threat of enemy drones.
Sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv.
The military of the 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. They reported that part of the city is still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although the larger area is occupied by enemy forces.
As a result of a double Russian air strike on a hospital in Sumy, the reception department, trauma center and the 4th floor were destroyed. Eight people were killed.
Explosions were reported in the city of Odesa. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of an attack drone in the west of Odesa region.
Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to recall MP Andriy Odarchenko from his position as a member of the Anti-Corruption Committee. Odarchenko, who is suspected of attempted bribery, was put on the wanted list.
Explosions were reported in the city of Odesa. The head of the RMA urged residents to stay in shelters due to the threat of missile attacks. The Air Force warned of possible use of ballistic weapons from the south.
Viktor Mykyta has denied information about his involvement in the possible departure of MP Andriy Odarchenko abroad. Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor said that Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia, which was headed by Mykyta.
Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid drill. Local residents are advised to stay in shelters and not to post photos or videos of possible consequences on social media.
Explosions are heard in the Dnipro suburbs after the Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of ballistic missile use.
The German Finance Ministry denied information about the termination of aid to Ukraine in 2025. Part of the bilateral aid will be transferred to international programs, including $50 billion in G7 loans.
Oleksandra Mulkevych, who was killed by a Russian drone strike, was buried at the Baikove cemetery. In her posthumous letter, she wrote about the honor of dying for Ukraine.
A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, as reported by the media. It is worth noting that no alert was issued in the region, and the Air Force did not warn of threats.
An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih. The Air Force warned of the possibility of ballistic missile attacks from the east, and local authorities did not comment on the situation.
Two explosions were heard in the city of Sumy. Detailed information on the causes and consequences of the explosions is currently unavailable.
During the session of the Chernihiv City Council, representatives of the TCC removed deputy Vitaliy Holets from the hall. After checking his documents, the deputy was taken out of the building, and his further whereabouts are unknown.
Due to the intensified shelling in Sumy, kindergartens were advised to switch to remote mode. For parents who cannot leave their children at home, regular groups will be set up in kindergartens.