We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5088 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12855 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54895 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196776 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113774 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375860 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300674 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212323 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243430 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254731 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117167 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196776 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375860 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300675 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10155 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34334 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62715 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48792 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119131 views
"A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA" and M1: The Ministry of Culture has granted critical status to representatives of media and culture

The Ministry of Culture has granted a number of enterprises, including TV channels M1, M2, sweet. tv, and the publishing house "A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA", the status of critical importance for the functioning of the economy.

Politics • April 3, 10:38 AM • 7572 views

An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih

Reports from Kryvyi Rih mention the sound of an explosion.

Society • March 5, 08:07 PM • 89125 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

Explosions have been recorded in the city of Dnipro.

Society • March 4, 11:43 PM • 81497 views

New explosions in Odesa: what's happening in the city

Explosions were heard again in Odesa after an attack by enemy drones.

War • February 18, 10:03 PM • 81340 views

Jury of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been elected in Diia: who received the most votes

More than 442 thousand Ukrainians voted for the members of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 jury via Diia. The winners were Jamala, Serhiy Tanchynets and Kateryna Pavlenko.

Society • December 23, 09:17 AM • 13733 views

Health deteriorated due to stress: three people hospitalized in Khmelnytsky region after Russian attack

After the attack by Russian drones on Khmelnytsky region, three people were hospitalized due to stress-related health problems. Their condition is satisfactory and they are being provided with the necessary medical care.

War • October 24, 08:59 AM • 17941 views

Investigation launched in Poltava region after body of man with signs of suicide found at collection point

The body of a man with signs of suicide was found in the technical room of a military recruitment center in Poltava region. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Premeditated murder”.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 09:39 AM • 14572 views

Norway establishes military attaché post in Kyiv for defense cooperation

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense is establishing a military attaché in Kyiv to establish defense cooperation. This will facilitate investment by Norwegian companies and possible production in Ukraine.

War • October 12, 05:42 PM • 31169 views

The body of journalist Victoria Roshchina, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future: what is known

The body of journalist Victoria Roshchina, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future. The Ukrainian authorities are working to investigate her death and draw the attention of the international community to the issue of holding civilian hostages.

Crimes and emergencies • October 11, 11:15 AM • 11646 views

Probably outside the city: an explosion occurred in Kharkiv - media

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, probably outside the city. The Air Force warned of enemy aircraft activity in the northeast and the launch of guided bombs in the Kharkiv region.

War • October 9, 06:34 PM • 23205 views

Explosions occurred in Kherson - media

Explosions occurred in the city of Kherson. The city and regional authorities have not yet provided any comments on these incidents.

War • October 5, 11:45 AM • 21526 views

Explosions occurred in Kyiv: air defense is working - Head of KCMA

Explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in the city due to a possible attack by enemy drones.

War • October 3, 08:47 PM • 39343 views

Another explosion was recorded in Kyiv

An explosion was heard in the capital of Ukraine again. Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating due to the threat of enemy drones.

War • October 3, 01:17 AM • 101736 views

Explosions occurred in the capital

Sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv.

War • October 2, 11:31 PM • 18469 views

72nd Brigade denies complete capture of Vuhledar by occupants - media

The military of the 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. They reported that part of the city is still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although the larger area is occupied by enemy forces.

War • October 1, 07:31 PM • 42797 views

Director of hospital in Sumy: Reception department, trauma center and fourth floor destroyed

As a result of a double Russian air strike on a hospital in Sumy, the reception department, trauma center and the 4th floor were destroyed. Eight people were killed.

War • September 28, 09:38 AM • 18601 views

Explosions heard in Odesa

Explosions were reported in the city of Odesa. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of an attack drone in the west of Odesa region.

War • September 26, 10:03 PM • 18529 views

Explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk: air defense is working

Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Society • September 26, 01:15 AM • 23062 views

Draft law on expulsion of wanted Odarchenko from the Anti-Corruption Committee registered in the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to recall MP Andriy Odarchenko from his position as a member of the Anti-Corruption Committee. Odarchenko, who is suspected of attempted bribery, was put on the wanted list.

Politics • September 23, 08:47 AM • 14798 views

Explosions in Odesa followed by warning of ballistic threat

Explosions were reported in the city of Odesa. The head of the RMA urged residents to stay in shelters due to the threat of missile attacks. The Air Force warned of possible use of ballistic weapons from the south.

War • September 20, 11:01 AM • 12524 views

Deputy head of the OP Mykyta denies involvement in the departure of MP Odarchenko - media

Viktor Mykyta has denied information about his involvement in the possible departure of MP Andriy Odarchenko abroad. Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor said that Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia, which was headed by Mykyta.

Politics • September 18, 07:07 PM • 25203 views

Explosions heard in Kropyvnytskyi

Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid drill. Local residents are advised to stay in shelters and not to post photos or videos of possible consequences on social media.

Society • September 17, 11:03 PM • 37555 views

Explosions heard in Dnipro suburb amid air raid alert

Explosions are heard in the Dnipro suburbs after the Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of ballistic missile use.

War • August 19, 09:43 AM • 15991 views

Germany explains plans to help Ukraine after 2025

The German Finance Ministry denied information about the termination of aid to Ukraine in 2025. Part of the bilateral aid will be transferred to international programs, including $50 billion in G7 loans.

Economy • August 17, 06:45 PM • 69617 views

Kyiv says goodbye to Oleksandra Mulkevych, a Hospitallers medic who was killed in a Russian strike in Kharkiv region

Oleksandra Mulkevych, who was killed by a Russian drone strike, was buried at the Baikove cemetery. In her posthumous letter, she wrote about the honor of dying for Ukraine.

Society • August 17, 02:17 PM • 33977 views

A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv - media

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, as reported by the media. It is worth noting that no alert was issued in the region, and the Air Force did not warn of threats.

Society • August 17, 01:32 PM • 40631 views

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih - media

An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih. The Air Force warned of the possibility of ballistic missile attacks from the east, and local authorities did not comment on the situation.

War • August 17, 09:47 AM • 28244 views

Two explosions occurred in Sumy - media

Two explosions were heard in the city of Sumy. Detailed information on the causes and consequences of the explosions is currently unavailable.

War • August 16, 10:12 AM • 26605 views

In Chernihiv, representatives of the TCC removed a deputy from the city council session: what is known

During the session of the Chernihiv City Council, representatives of the TCC removed deputy Vitaliy Holets from the hall. After checking his documents, the deputy was taken out of the building, and his further whereabouts are unknown.

Society • August 16, 08:34 AM • 19490 views

In Sumy, kindergartens were recommended to switch to remote mode

Due to the intensified shelling in Sumy, kindergartens were advised to switch to remote mode. For parents who cannot leave their children at home, regular groups will be set up in kindergartens.

Society • August 13, 01:07 PM • 30398 views