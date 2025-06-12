Euro-2025 (U-21): the starting lineups for the match Ukraine - Denmark have been announced

A little less than an hour from now, the 1st round of Group D of the European Youth Football Championship will take place at the "Tatran Arena" in Prešov, Slovakia, in which the Ukrainian national team will face the Danish national team. The starting whistle will sound at 19:00 Kyiv time, and the coaches have already decided on the starting lineups for the match, writes UNN.

Composition of the national team of Ukraine: goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret. In defense (from left to right) - Kostyantyn Vivcharenko, Arseniy Batagov, Eduard Kozyk, Vitaliy Roman. In the center of midfield - Volodymyr Brazhko (captain), Valentyn Rubchynskyi, Oleg Ocheredko. Wingers - Nazariy Voloshyn and Maksym Bragaru, and at the forefront - Vladyslav Vanat.

Reserves: Bohdan Vyunnyk, Vladyslav Veleten, Illya Kvasnytsia, Vladyslav Krapivtsov, Illya Krupskyi, Taras Mykhavko, Volodymyr Salyuk, Artem Smolyakov, Anton Tsarenko, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Oleksandr Yatsyk and Georgiy Yermakov.

Composition of the Danish national team: goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal. In defense (from left to right) - Viktor Bak, Oliver Provstgaard, Thomas Christensen, Anton Goei. In midfield, Oliver Sørensen, Tochi Chukwuani, William Vick. In attack - Isak Jensen, Konrad Harder, Mathias Kvistgarden.

Reserves: Aske Adelgaard, Clement Bischoff, Lucas Hey, Oscar Højlund, Elias Jelert, William Lykke, Sebastian Otua, Theo Zander, Thomas Jørgensen, Noah Nartey, William Osula and Oscar Fraulo.

The European Football Championship 2025 among youth teams started yesterday, June 11, in Slovakia. The tournament will be held from June 11 to 28. The Ukrainian national team will play in a group with Denmark, the Netherlands and Finland.

Two of the best teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. In case of an equal number of points, the indicators in personal meetings (points, goal difference, number of goals scored) will be taken into account first, then the overall difference and number of goals scored, disciplinary points and the national team's rating. If two teams have the same number of points and the same goal difference and are vying for a place in the play-offs, a penalty shootout will be held in the event of a draw in their head-to-head match in the third round.

Before the start of the European Championship, the Ukrainian national team held two sparring matches in Spain against Murcia U-21 (4:0) and Spain U-21 (1:0), after which the Ukrainians moved to Slovakia.

Matches of the final part of the European Championship-2025 (U-21) with the participation of the youth national team of Ukraine will be broadcast live by the MEGOGO media service and Suspilne.

MEGOGO, which won the tender for broadcasting the Euro-2025 (U-21) matches in Ukraine, will show all the tournament matches on its own OTT platform. The games of the Ukrainian national team, as well as individual matches with the participation of other youth teams, will be broadcast by the free TV channel "MEGOGO Sport" - in digital эфире (Т2) and cable networks.

Suspilne Movlennya will show part of the tournament matches.

In particular, all three matches of the Ukrainian youth national team in the group stage, as well as two quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final, will be broadcast on the "First" TV channel and on the Suspilne Sport website.

It should be noted that bookmakers give preference, albeit not significant, to Denmark, whose victory can be bet on with a coefficient of - 2.36. On Ukraine - 2.86, and on a draw - 3.55.

