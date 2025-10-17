Olya Polyakova applied for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection: what is known

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
11:03 AM • 808 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 12428 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 34299 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
05:53 AM • 24167 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 55880 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 59938 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 42355 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 42608 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 40901 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 66995 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Ukrainian military effectively destroyed occupiers and enemy equipment in the Lyman directionVideoOctober 17, 01:43 AM • 6108 views
Transnistria to fully resume gas supplies from October 17 thanks to Russian fundingOctober 17, 02:15 AM • 20184 views
Russian Sochi missile attack: tourists taken to basements - mediaOctober 17, 03:09 AM • 12872 views
Kremlin creates information cover for future attacks on Europe - ISWOctober 17, 04:11 AM • 10397 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of Energy07:42 AM • 19547 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 34322 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 67004 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 96753 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 64699 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 87936 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Bloggers
Robert Kaliňák
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Hungary
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 1020 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 47310 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 95744 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 72415 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 73690 views
Actual
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
IPad Pro
Gold

Olya Polyakova applied for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Olya Polyakova announced her application for participation in the national selection for "Eurovision 2026" and sent a letter about the need to update certain selection rules. She published the letter she sent to "Suspilne" regarding a fair, modern, and European selection.

Olya Polyakova applied for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection: what is known

Singer, actress, and TV presenter Olya Polyakova announced that she had submitted an application to participate in the national selection for "Eurovision-2026". She reported this on Instagram, according to UNN.

Details

As Polyakova noted, she sent a letter about the need to update certain selection rules.

I sincerely believe in a fair, modern, and European selection. But the rules must evolve with the country. We have all changed - our culture, our society, and our values. Therefore, it is important that every artist who lives, works, and creates in Ukraine has an equal right to represent our state on the international stage

- she stated.

She published the letter she sent to "Suspilne".

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the winner of Eurovision-2016, Jamala, was appointed as the music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision-2026. Before that, she had been a member of the National Selection jury seven times.

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureMultimedia
Trend
Social network
Suspilne