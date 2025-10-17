Olya Polyakova applied for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Olya Polyakova announced her application for participation in the national selection for "Eurovision 2026" and sent a letter about the need to update certain selection rules. She published the letter she sent to "Suspilne" regarding a fair, modern, and European selection.
Singer, actress, and TV presenter Olya Polyakova announced that she had submitted an application to participate in the national selection for "Eurovision-2026". She reported this on Instagram, according to UNN.
Details
As Polyakova noted, she sent a letter about the need to update certain selection rules.
I sincerely believe in a fair, modern, and European selection. But the rules must evolve with the country. We have all changed - our culture, our society, and our values. Therefore, it is important that every artist who lives, works, and creates in Ukraine has an equal right to represent our state on the international stage
She published the letter she sent to "Suspilne".
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the winner of Eurovision-2016, Jamala, was appointed as the music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision-2026. Before that, she had been a member of the National Selection jury seven times.