The body of journalist Victoria Roshchina, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future. The Ukrainian authorities are working to investigate her death. This was reported by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn in a comment to "Suspilne", reports UNN.
I have this information, my relatives have it, but it will be incorrect if I announce it, not my relatives, it will be soon
He emphasized that the Ukrainian side will work to identify the names of all those involved in Roshchyna's death. According to him, it is not only about Putin and the elite, but also about those who held Victoria, who ensured her transfer.
Yurchyshyn also added that there is information that the journalist was being prepared for exchange.
According to him, the death of Viktoriya Roshchyna will be the reaction not only of the Verkhovna Rada, but of the entire Ukrainian government. "Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets is already working to record this as a war crime. The military prosecutor's office is now working on opening a criminal investigation into premeditated murder. Additional facts are being collected for this purpose. We, as a committee, are appealing to the international community, we already have a position of Reporters Without Borders, which demands an investigation of this crime, condemning Russia's actions," said the MP.
According to Yurchyshyn, Russia has already killed 12 civilian journalists and is holding many more hostage. Currently, work is underway through the National Union of Journalists with the European and World Federations of Journalists. Events are also being planned to publicly draw attention to other civilian hostages and journalists being held.
"We will be holding events around the world to draw attention to and demand the release of Ukrainian civilian hostages, including hostage journalists. At the level of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Council of Europe, we have repeatedly emphasized this issue and will continue to do everything to make the world pay attention and help us release Ukrainian journalists. We also plan to communicate with the OSCE Red Cross," Yurchyshyn said.
Victoria Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 during a trip to the Russian-occupied territories. In April 2024, Russia confirmed for the first time that it was illegally detaining her.
Criminal proceedings into the disappearance of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in August 2023 in the occupied territories have been reclassified as a war crime combined with premeditated murder in connection with information about the death of the journalist