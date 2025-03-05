An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
Reports from Kryvyi Rih mention the sound of an explosion.
In Kryvyi Rih, the sound of an explosion is heard. This is reported by on social networks, as UNN conveys.
Kryvyi Rih.
Missile attack.
We understand everything, we are already working.
Please observe information hygiene
Reminder
The Air Forces warned about the detection of threats from enemy in the region.
