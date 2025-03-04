The Air Force warns of the movement of enemy drones over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The movement of UAV groups has been recorded over the Black Sea towards the Odesa region and in other regions of Ukraine. The greatest threat exists for the Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.
Air raid alert declared in several regions due to the movement of enemy drones. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to information, groups of drones have been spotted over the Black Sea and are moving towards Odesa region. There is also noted activity of enemy drones in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.
In Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, the movement of strike drones continues in the northern and southwestern directions. Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions are in the zone of highest threat.
Residents of the regions are urged to stay in shelters and monitor official messages regarding air defense operations.
