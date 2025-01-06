Drone attack: in which regions of Ukraine enemy UAVs were detected

The activity of strike UAVs on the territory of Ukraine has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, enemy drones were spotted over Chernihiv region, where they are moving towards Kyiv region, as well as in the northern part of Kyiv region heading west.

In the southern part of Sumy region, the drones are heading towards Chernihiv region, while in Poltava region they were spotted in the northern part, heading southwest. In Kharkiv region, drone activity was recorded in the western part of the region, from where they are moving south.

East of the Dnipro River, the drones are pointing southwest, and on the border of Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, their course is also northwest.

In the eastern part of Vinnytsia region, enemy drones were spotted heading northwest.

The Air Force urges citizens to stay in shelters.

