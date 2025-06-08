Elon Musk's Starlink was installed in the White House despite the risks: the security service raised the alarm

Elon Musk's team at the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his supporters in President Donald Trump's administration ignored concerns from White House communications experts concerned about potential security breaches after installing a Starlink Internet terminal on their territory. The Washington Post reports with reference to three people familiar with the matter, UNN informs.

Details

According to the publication's sources, White House communications systems managers were not even warned when representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy went to the roof of a neighboring building in February to install a terminal that connects users of the complex to SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

White House systems managers had no way to control such connections, so they could not guarantee that confidential information would not leak or that hackers would not penetrate the network - the media quotes sources.

It is noted that it is not yet known whether the terminal is still installed on the roof and whether anything will change after Musk stopped working with the government. According to sources, in February, a "Starlink Guest" Wi-Fi network appeared on phones in the White House, which only asks for a password, without a username or other means of verification. This week, this network still appeared on the phones of White House visitors.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump has effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This came after Musk left his top advisory position in the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said Musk had gone mad and took away his mandate that forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk said that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad," and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Musk stated that it was "time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being in "Epstein's files".

On Thursday, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between Trump and Musk.

Elon Musk's post about Donald Trump in the "Epstein files" "disappeared"