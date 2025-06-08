Elon Musk's Starlink was installed in the White House despite the risks: the security service raised the alarm

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 25557 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 66490 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 40568 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 62483 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 66187 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 48003 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 155499 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112224 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 160620 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94469 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.8m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

June 7, 04:44 PM • 7388 views

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

June 7, 05:18 PM • 11934 views

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

June 7, 06:07 PM • 18297 views

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

June 7, 06:30 PM • 12882 views

Trump threatens Musk with "serious consequences" if he supports Democrats.

June 7, 07:27 PM • 5000 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 155500 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 148192 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 148127 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 192060 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 235352 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 71477 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 95890 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 160621 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 141181 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 181383 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Elon Musk's Starlink was installed in the White House despite the risks: the security service raised the alarm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

A Starlink internet terminal has been installed in the White House, despite concerns from security experts. Communications systems managers could not control the connection and guarantee information security.

Elon Musk's Starlink was installed in the White House despite the risks: the security service raised the alarm

Elon Musk's team at the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his supporters in President Donald Trump's administration ignored concerns from White House communications experts concerned about potential security breaches after installing a Starlink Internet terminal on their territory. The Washington Post reports with reference to three people familiar with the matter, UNN informs.

Details

According to the publication's sources, White House communications systems managers were not even warned when representatives of the U.S. Department of Energy went to the roof of a neighboring building in February to install a terminal that connects users of the complex to SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

White House systems managers had no way to control such connections, so they could not guarantee that confidential information would not leak or that hackers would not penetrate the network

- the media quotes sources.

It is noted that it is not yet known whether the terminal is still installed on the roof and whether anything will change after Musk stopped working with the government. According to sources, in February, a "Starlink Guest" Wi-Fi network appeared on phones in the White House, which only asks for a password, without a username or other means of verification. This week, this network still appeared on the phones of White House visitors.

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post07.06.25, 21:30 • 12910 views

Recall

United States President Donald Trump has effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This came after Musk left his top advisory position in the White House and subsequently opposed the US President's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said Musk had gone mad and took away his mandate that forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. To which Elon Musk said that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad," and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Musk stated that it was "time to drop a really big bomb" and accused US President Donald Trump of being in "Epstein's files".

On Thursday, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between Trump and Musk.

Elon Musk's post about Donald Trump in the "Epstein files" "disappeared"07.06.25, 14:00 • 3292 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsTechnologies
Starlink
SpaceX
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9