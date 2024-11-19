Movement of enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region - air defense is working

Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Kyiv region.

Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region.

Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders.

Stay in shelters until the air raid is over - the statement said.

Add

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the danger in the region.

Air Defense Forces work on enemy drones in Kyiv region - RMA