Movement of enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region - air defense is working
Kyiv • UNN
Movement of enemy drones is detected in Kyiv region, and air defense forces are activated in response. People are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid is over.
Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Kyiv region.
Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region.
Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders.
Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
Add
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the danger in the region.
Air Defense Forces work on enemy drones in Kyiv region - RMA19.11.24, 17:52 • 17704 views