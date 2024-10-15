Air Defense Forces work on enemy drones in Kyiv region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile UAVs were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working on targets, residents are urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.
In the Kyiv region , air defense forces are targeting enemy drones, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv RMA.
A UAV is spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Take cover until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety
The RMA called for information silence - not to record or post the work of our defenders online.
