Several groups of enemy “shaheds” were spotted in three regions - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
Groups of enemy Shahed drones are spotted in Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions. The Air Force warns of the threat of attack UAVs in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.
A number of groups of enemy "shaheds" have been spotted in three regions, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force.
According to the Air Force, the drones have been spotted:
"Shakedown" in Sumy region, heading southwest to Poltava region;
"Shakhty" in Poltava region - on a southwestern course to Kyiv and Cherkasy regions;
"Shakhody" in the Chernihiv region - on a southwestern course to the Kyiv region.
"Kyiv and Cherkasy regions are under threat of attack UAVs!" the Air Force added.