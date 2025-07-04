Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army in the war against Ukraine lost 1,120 servicemen and dozens of units of weapons and equipment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.07.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,024,210 (+1,120) people

tanks - 10,988 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 22,946 (+10) units

artillery systems - 29,865 (+50) units

MLRS - 1,428 (+1) units

air defense systems - 1,191 (+0) units

aircraft - 420 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0) units

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 43,303 (+205)

cruise missiles - 3,436 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 53,999 (+112)

special equipment - 3,925 (+3)

Data is being updated.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of ammunition depots of Russian occupiers in the area of Velyke Orikhove in Donetsk region. Powerful secondary detonation was recorded, indicating explosions of anti-aircraft guided missiles and MLRS ammunition.

General Staff confirmed the hit on "Energiya" in Lipetsk region