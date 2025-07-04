Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses
Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost 1120 servicemen and dozens of units of weaponry. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.07.25 amounted to over a million personnel.
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.07.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 1,024,210 (+1,120) people
- tanks - 10,988 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles - 22,946 (+10) units
- artillery systems - 29,865 (+50) units
- MLRS - 1,428 (+1) units
- air defense systems - 1,191 (+0) units
- aircraft - 420 (+0) units
- helicopters - 340 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 43,303 (+205)
- cruise missiles - 3,436 (+0)
- ships / boats - 28 (+0)
- submarines - 1 (+0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 53,999 (+112)
- special equipment - 3,925 (+3)
Data is being updated.
