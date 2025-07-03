General Staff confirmed the hit on "Energiya" in Lipetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an important object of the enemy's military-industrial complex - JSC "Energiya" in the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian aggressor, on the night of July 3, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on JSC "Energiya" (Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation), which is engaged in ensuring the serial production of batteries and accumulators for weapons of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. - reported the General Staff.

In particular, as indicated, for universal planning and correction modules. This, according to the report, is a Russian development that converts conventional free-falling aerial bombs into gliding aerial bombs with increased accuracy and range.

In addition, this military-industrial complex enterprise, as noted, produces batteries and accumulators for Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems, X-35U sea-based cruise missiles, and energy modules for specialized complexes.

Explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant. Production stopped - emphasized the General Staff.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Attack on Yelets: "Energiya" plant produced parts for "Iskander" missiles - Center for Countering Disinformation