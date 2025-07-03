General Staff confirmed the hit on "Energiya" in Lipetsk region

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
10:48 AM • 3281 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 13876 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 41523 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 30299 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 36948 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 32141 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 26369 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49297 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164274 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 93748 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.2m/s
41%
752mm
Popular news
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 30706 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise buildingJuly 3, 03:07 AM • 52123 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 3July 3, 03:27 AM • 33624 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threatJuly 3, 05:52 AM • 47372 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan09:55 AM • 14010 views
Publications
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 10219 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 41525 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164276 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 125409 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 140488 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 7396 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 41407 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 50039 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 57499 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 112421 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

General Staff confirmed the hit on "Energiya" in Lipetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit on JSC "Energiya" in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. This facility is part of the enemy's military-industrial complex.

General Staff confirmed the hit on "Energiya" in Lipetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an important object of the enemy's military-industrial complex - JSC "Energiya" in the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian aggressor, on the night of July 3, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on JSC "Energiya" (Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation), which is engaged in ensuring the serial production of batteries and accumulators for weapons of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

- reported the General Staff.

In particular, as indicated, for universal planning and correction modules. This, according to the report, is a Russian development that converts conventional free-falling aerial bombs into gliding aerial bombs with increased accuracy and range.

In addition, this military-industrial complex enterprise, as noted, produces batteries and accumulators for Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems, X-35U sea-based cruise missiles, and energy modules for specialized complexes.

Explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant. Production stopped

- emphasized the General Staff.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Attack on Yelets: "Energiya" plant produced parts for "Iskander" missiles - Center for Countering Disinformation03.07.25, 10:36 • 793 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9