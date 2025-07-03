Attack on Yelets: "Energiya" plant produced parts for "Iskander" missiles - Center for Countering Disinformation

As a result of a drone attack, the "Energiya" plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, Russia, which produces parts for Iskander ballistic missiles, was hit. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Energiya" is one of the most critical targets for Russia. They produce batteries for missile planning and correction units; for the "Iskander" complex, as well as cruise missiles – Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

In the Russian city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, drones attacked the "Energiya" plant. This plant was attacked for the second time in the last three months.

As a result of the UAV attack, residential buildings were also damaged. According to the governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, a woman born in 1954 died. There are also injured.

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions occurred at the "Kupol" electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia. There, Tor air defense systems and Harpy-A1 attack UAVs are produced for the Russian army.