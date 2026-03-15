Robert De Niro addressed Ukrainians regarding the fight against Russian aggression

$44.1650.96
ukenru
12:18 AM • 15630 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 23183 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 24551 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 21918 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 36560 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
March 14, 01:14 PM • 37392 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know
March 14, 07:48 AM • 22587 views
Zelenskyy after massive Russian attack pointed to Europe's need for missile production against ballistic missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 61668 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 88815 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 10:42 AM • 50131 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
2.8m/s
56%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
No problem: Iranian Foreign Ministry issues statement on the condition of new leader Mojtaba KhameneiMarch 14, 08:13 PM • 12672 views
The capital of the Russian Federation is under a massive attack, authorities report dozens of downed dronesMarch 14, 08:59 PM • 14696 views
Kyiv's Holosiivskyi Avenue flooded with hot water, traffic impededMarch 14, 09:10 PM • 12761 views
Japan plans to purchase Ukrainian attack drones instead of Israeli ones - mediaMarch 14, 10:33 PM • 8030 views
Russian army massively withdraws equipment deep into the rear due to increasing losses near the front line - "ATESH"02:08 AM • 11122 views
Publications
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 36562 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 37394 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipesMarch 14, 09:04 AM • 30114 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 40226 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 44716 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Robert De Niro
Yushchenko Viktor Andriyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 20904 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 28088 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 24217 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 38096 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 60652 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Nord Stream
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Robert De Niro addressed Ukrainians regarding the fight against Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

The Hollywood actor supported Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression. De Niro greeted them in Ukrainian and wished the citizens peace and tranquility.

Robert De Niro addressed Ukrainians regarding the fight against Russian aggression

American actor Robert De Niro has supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The video message from the movie star was published on the Ukraine WOW Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

At the beginning of the video, De Niro said "hello" in Ukrainian.

Good people from the United States support you in your fight against immoral Russian aggression. Stay strong. From my family and my fellow Americans, I send you love and wishes for peace and tranquility. Glory to Ukraine!

- said Robert De Niro.

Recall

Earlier, Robert De Niro, Catherine Deneuve, Imagine Dragons, Bono, Hilary Swank, Viggo Mortensen, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry - more than 30 world stars and UNITED24 ambassadors addressed Ukrainians with words of support.

Actor Sean Penn Visited Ukraine Again and Met with Ukrainian Defenders22.04.25, 14:57 • 18316 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCulture
Robert De Niro
War in Ukraine
United States
Ukraine