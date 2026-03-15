Robert De Niro addressed Ukrainians regarding the fight against Russian aggression

American actor Robert De Niro has supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The video message from the movie star was published on the Ukraine WOW Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

At the beginning of the video, De Niro said "hello" in Ukrainian.

Good people from the United States support you in your fight against immoral Russian aggression. Stay strong. From my family and my fellow Americans, I send you love and wishes for peace and tranquility. Glory to Ukraine! - said Robert De Niro.

Recall

Earlier, Robert De Niro, Catherine Deneuve, Imagine Dragons, Bono, Hilary Swank, Viggo Mortensen, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry - more than 30 world stars and UNITED24 ambassadors addressed Ukrainians with words of support.

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