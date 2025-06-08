Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 29711 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 76977 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 45050 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 66730 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 69560 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 49238 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 159727 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112649 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 162485 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94625 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.4m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU

June 7, 08:34 PM • 11753 views

Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

June 7, 09:58 PM • 13129 views

Explosions heard in Russian Novomoskovsk: chemical plant "Azot" likely attacked - network

June 7, 09:59 PM • 3308 views

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

12:20 AM • 6106 views

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

04:12 AM • 6348 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 159728 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 151703 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 151069 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 195022 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 238157 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 73058 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 97431 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 162485 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 142338 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 182442 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1604 views

On June 7, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1120 Russian soldiers, destroyed one aircraft and 7 cruise missiles. The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are approaching one million.

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

Over the past day, on June 7, Russian troops lost 1,120 soldiers, an airplane, and 7 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 996150 (+1120) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10911 (+7)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22748 (+11)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28892 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒ 1410 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1183 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒ 414 (+1)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 39651 (+158)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3315 (+7)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 51225 (+146)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3911 (+3)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              155 clashes on the front: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions07.06.25, 22:54 • 2278 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9