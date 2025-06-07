155 clashes on the front: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of the day on June 7, 155 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched three missile and 65 air strikes, using four missiles and 112 KABs.

In addition, the enemy used 1273 kamikaze drones and carried out 4407 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk. The enemy launched an air strike with KABs on the city of Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attempted to storm the area of Stepova Novoselivka, without success.

In the Lyman direction, 18 attacks were recorded during the day in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Bilohorivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes took place in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Markovo, and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 10 attacks by the aggressor's troops near Toretsk and towards Diliivka and Yablunivka, and one more battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried 55 times to break through the defense in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces repelled 51 attacks, and four more combat clashes are ongoing.

In this direction alone, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 317 invaders, 179 of them irrevocably. A tank, two armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, 37 motorcycles, 21 UAVs, a satellite terminal and a generator were destroyed; in addition, five vehicles and three artillery systems of the occupier were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units are holding back attacks by the occupation forces near the settlements of Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and Vilne Pole. Today, 19 combat clashes took place in this direction, five of which are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the defense forces successfully stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near Malynivka. Fighting does not subside until now.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped the advance of enemy troops towards Novodandriivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to attack.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 attacks, and one combat clash is still ongoing.

"The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

