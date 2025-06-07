$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94307 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

155 clashes on the front: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 224 views

Since the beginning of the day, 155 combat clashes have taken place. Russians launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes, used 1273 kamikaze drones and carried out 4407 shellings.

155 clashes on the front: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of the day on June 7, 155 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched three missile and 65 air strikes, using four missiles and 112 KABs.

In addition, the enemy used 1273 kamikaze drones and carried out 4407 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk. The enemy launched an air strike with KABs on the city of Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attempted to storm the area of Stepova Novoselivka, without success.

In the Lyman direction, 18 attacks were recorded during the day in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Bilohorivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes took place in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Markovo, and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

Number of Ukrainians who are ready to endure the war as long as necessary has increased - survey06.06.25, 14:17 • 2450 views

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 10 attacks by the aggressor's troops near Toretsk and towards Diliivka and Yablunivka, and one more battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried 55 times to break through the defense in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces repelled 51 attacks, and four more combat clashes are ongoing.

In this direction alone, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 317 invaders, 179 of them irrevocably. A tank, two armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, 37 motorcycles, 21 UAVs, a satellite terminal and a generator were destroyed; in addition, five vehicles and three artillery systems of the occupier were damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units are holding back attacks by the occupation forces near the settlements of Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and Vilne Pole. Today, 19 combat clashes took place in this direction, five of which are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the defense forces successfully stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near Malynivka. Fighting does not subside until now.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped the advance of enemy troops towards Novodandriivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to attack.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 attacks, and one combat clash is still ongoing.

"The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Let us remind you

The Defense Forces of Ukraine days ago destroyed three Iskander installations on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. He noted that Kyiv is aware that the Russians are now trying to show that they are not subject to any pressure.

Earlier it became known that the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine hit a locomotive with a column of enemy equipment. The enemy's losses amounted to 13 tanks and more than a hundred units of armored and automobile equipment.

Zelenskyy responded to Trump's words about the war: "We are not kids with Putin at the playground in the park, he is a murderer"07.06.25, 10:33 • 3322 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
