Junior Eurovision 2025: national selection jury announced

The jury for the final of the national selection for Junior Eurovision 2025 has been announced. On October 12, they, along with the audience, will choose the representative from our country for the song contest. This was reported by "Suspilne", writes UNN.

Details

Together with the audience, the winner will be chosen by: Singer and songwriter Vlad Darwin, general producer of music TV channels "M1" and "M2" Natela Chkhartishvili-Zatsarynna, and musical performer, TV presenter Michelle Andrade.

Addition

Unlike the National Selection for the adult, classic Eurovision, the jury members for the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2025 were not chosen by voting in the "Diia" application. The hosts of the concert, where Ukraine's representative will be chosen on October 12, were Timur Miroshnychenko, Anna Tulyeva, and singer Masha Kondratenko.

This year, a record 510 applications were submitted for participation in the National Selection. The longlist included 16 artists and groups, and there will be six finalists.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Georgia for the second time in its history. The final of "Junior Eurovision 2025" will take place on December 13 in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

