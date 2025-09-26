Junior Eurovision 2025: national selection jury announced

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 12180 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 19456 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 23664 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 36270 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 33959 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 66797 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 42647 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 61892 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 60387 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 78934 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.9m/s
48%
764mm
Popular news
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US governmentSeptember 26, 02:40 AM • 5068 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPP02:59 AM • 19564 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhoto03:46 AM • 15382 views
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter seriesPhoto04:40 AM • 3354 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 6070 views
Publications
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 12180 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 19451 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 26369 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 32662 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 40243 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pam Bondi
Hillary Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Australia
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 6160 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 27419 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 35559 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 68996 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 126625 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

Junior Eurovision 2025: national selection jury announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

On October 12, Vlad Darwin, Natella Chkhartishvili-Zatsaryna, and Michelle Andrade will choose Ukraine's representative for Junior Eurovision 2025. Together with the audience, they will determine the winner of the national selection.

Junior Eurovision 2025: national selection jury announced

The jury for the final of the national selection for Junior Eurovision 2025 has been announced. On October 12, they, along with the audience, will choose the representative from our country for the song contest. This was reported by "Suspilne", writes UNN.

Details

Together with the audience, the winner will be chosen by: Singer and songwriter Vlad Darwin, general producer of music TV channels "M1" and "M2" Natela Chkhartishvili-Zatsarynna, and musical performer, TV presenter Michelle Andrade.

Addition

Unlike the National Selection for the adult, classic Eurovision, the jury members for the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2025 were not chosen by voting in the "Diia" application. The hosts of the concert, where Ukraine's representative will be chosen on October 12, were Timur Miroshnychenko, Anna Tulyeva, and singer Masha Kondratenko.

This year, a record 510 applications were submitted for participation in the National Selection. The longlist included 16 artists and groups, and there will be six finalists.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Georgia for the second time in its history. The final of "Junior Eurovision 2025" will take place on December 13 in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

Jamala to debut as producer of National Selection for Eurovision 202602.09.25, 12:42 • 2711 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
Suspilne