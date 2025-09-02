Jamala to debut as producer of National Selection for Eurovision 2026

$41.370.05
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
08:46 AM • 26619 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 22174 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
06:00 AM • 57706 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
05:30 AM • 30698 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 55178 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 03:53 PM • 50541 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
September 1, 02:20 PM • 82600 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50185 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
September 1, 09:15 AM • 193143 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Tags
Authors
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
August 30, 11:45 PM • 170455 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
August 31, 02:29 AM • 170271 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
August 31, 06:14 PM • 158103 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
August 31, 07:40 PM • 155101 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
September 1, 04:35 AM • 148378 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
08:46 AM • 26636 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September
06:50 AM • 30628 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
06:00 AM • 57716 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
September 1, 02:20 PM • 82607 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Potap
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
10:43 AM • 300 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
08:32 AM • 16439 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 06:36 PM • 55184 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
September 1, 10:27 AM • 51111 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
August 29, 01:11 PM • 180228 views
Forbes
TikTok
Spotify
The Guardian
COVID-19

Jamala to debut as producer of National Selection for Eurovision 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Jamala, winner of Eurovision 2016, has been appointed music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. Previously, she served seven times as a member of the National Selection jury.

Jamala to debut as producer of National Selection for Eurovision 2026

Seven-time participant of the National Selection jury and laureate of the Shevchenko Prize, singer Jamala has become the new music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurovision Ukraine.

Details

The winner of Eurovision 2016, legendary singer Jamala (real name Susana Jamaladinova - ed.), has become the music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. Previously, Jamala was chosen seven times to be part of the jury representing Ukraine.

It should be noted that in 2025, the Ukrainian singer and songwriter joined the American Recording Academy, which awards the "Grammy" prize. And in 2024, Jamala became a laureate of the highest National Shevchenko Prize 2024 for her music album "Qirim".

The singer has already commented, noting that this new position is a "challenge", but at the same time, it is a great honor.

As a producer, I need to listen to all applications and, together with the team, select the participants who will then appear before the public on air.

- Jamala reported.

Monatik and Jamala announced a joint track "I call": what is known about the collaboration28.11.24, 19:20 • 102020 views

Recall

At "Eurovision 2025", which took place in Switzerland, in the city of Basel, the representative of Austria JJ won with the song Wasted Love.

“Diya withstood a record number of requests during the national selection for Eurovision 202509.02.25, 01:39 • 35338 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture
Austria
Switzerland