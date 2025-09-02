Jamala to debut as producer of National Selection for Eurovision 2026

Seven-time participant of the National Selection jury and laureate of the Shevchenko Prize, singer Jamala has become the new music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurovision Ukraine.

Details

The winner of Eurovision 2016, legendary singer Jamala (real name Susana Jamaladinova - ed.), has become the music producer of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. Previously, Jamala was chosen seven times to be part of the jury representing Ukraine.

It should be noted that in 2025, the Ukrainian singer and songwriter joined the American Recording Academy, which awards the "Grammy" prize. And in 2024, Jamala became a laureate of the highest National Shevchenko Prize 2024 for her music album "Qirim".

The singer has already commented, noting that this new position is a "challenge", but at the same time, it is a great honor.

As a producer, I need to listen to all applications and, together with the team, select the participants who will then appear before the public on air. - Jamala reported.

Monatik and Jamala announced a joint track "I call": what is known about the collaboration

Recall

At "Eurovision 2025", which took place in Switzerland, in the city of Basel, the representative of Austria JJ won with the song Wasted Love.

“Diya withstood a record number of requests during the national selection for Eurovision 2025