“Diya withstood a record number of requests during the national selection for Eurovision 2025

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27581 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68350 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87941 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113160 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116797 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155702 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100483 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72410 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42601 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100995 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67574 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110758 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155697 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146147 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178398 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67568 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100993 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135048 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136958 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165099 views
“Diya withstood a record number of requests during the national selection for Eurovision 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34959 views

More than 300 thousand Ukrainians voted through Diia in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. At the peak of voting, the app processed 18 thousand requests per second instead of the usual 800-900.

This year, Ukrainians were able to vote for the winner of the national selection for Eurovision both in the Diia app and via SMS. More than 300 thousand people voted in the app. This was reported by UNN with reference to Diia.

Details

After problems with Diya during last year's voting, the organizers provided for the possibility of voting via SMS.

During this year's voting, some users also encountered difficulties, but Diia eventually withstood the strain.

A total of 362,388 votes were cast through Diia. At the peak of the poll, Diia received 18,000 requests per second, and usually there are 800-900 requests per second.

Recall

The band Ziferblat with the song “Bird Of Pray” won in the national selection of the song representing Ukraine at the international Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which will be held in May in Switzerland.

Moldova will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 202522.01.25, 14:12 • 29912 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyCulture
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising