“Diya withstood a record number of requests during the national selection for Eurovision 2025

This year, Ukrainians were able to vote for the winner of the national selection for Eurovision both in the Diia app and via SMS. More than 300 thousand people voted in the app. This was reported by UNN with reference to Diia.

After problems with Diya during last year's voting, the organizers provided for the possibility of voting via SMS.

During this year's voting, some users also encountered difficulties, but Diia eventually withstood the strain.

A total of 362,388 votes were cast through Diia. At the peak of the poll, Diia received 18,000 requests per second, and usually there are 800-900 requests per second.

The band Ziferblat with the song “Bird Of Pray” won in the national selection of the song representing Ukraine at the international Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which will be held in May in Switzerland.

