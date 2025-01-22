Moldova will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

The director of Moldova 1 TV channel, Corneliu Durnescu, said that Moldova refused to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025. Among the main reasons, in particular, the decline in public interest.

The decision was not easy, but necessary in the current context. This year's national selection revealed certain problems, including a decline in public interest and the overall quality of songs and performances - Durnescu said.

Also, according to him, Teleradio-Moldova (TRM) intends to revise the criteria and methodology of the national selection for Eurovision.

TRM will redirect the participation fee, which this year amounted to €21486, to other projects.

