Hostile attack on Kharkiv: one dead, number of injured increases, including a 14-year-old girl

On Saturday, June 7, a person was killed as a result of a combined enemy strike on Kharkiv. The number of injured has also increased, including two children. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

One person died as a result of hitting a private house in the Kyivskyi district - said the mayor of Kharkiv.

According to him, there were two hits by enemy "Shaheds" in the Kyivskyi district of the city: one on a private house, the other on the territory of a higher education institution.

Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl - wrote Oleh Syniehubov at 05:17.

"According to preliminary estimates by our Situation Center, 48 "Shaheeds", two missiles, and four KABs were hit in Kharkiv," Terekhov informed at 05:57.

"At this moment, the number of victims in Kharkiv has reached 13 people, including two children," the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration added at 05:59.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 7, Russia carried out the most powerful combined attack on Kharkiv since the beginning of the full-scale war. At least 40 explosions were heard in the city. There are victims, including a month-and-a-half-old baby. A hit was recorded in a multi-story residential building.