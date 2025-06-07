Hostile attack on Kharkiv: one dead, number of injured increases, including a 14-year-old girl

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 18831 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 61103 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 48042 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 110300 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 92255 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 135349 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166348 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120867 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101417 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92372 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.1m/s
77%
750mm
Popular news

The SES has suspended emergency rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv for the night

June 6, 05:52 PM • 10673 views

In Norway, a doctor was sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping dozens of female patients - BBC

June 6, 06:59 PM • 4278 views

Russians occupied Kondrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements - DeepState

June 6, 08:26 PM • 8232 views

"PrivatBank" warned about technical work: what is known

June 6, 08:38 PM • 3120 views

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

01:35 AM • 12764 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 51190 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 55101 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 100027 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 110300 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 134242 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 61103 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 103482 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 147037 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 109097 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 149586 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Hostile attack on Kharkiv: one dead, number of injured increases, including a 14-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

A person was killed in a combined attack on Kharkiv on June 7. The number of victims continues to grow, including a child. A private house and a higher education institution were hit, and there are injuries.

Hostile attack on Kharkiv: one dead, number of injured increases, including a 14-year-old girl

On Saturday, June 7, a person was killed as a result of a combined enemy strike on Kharkiv. The number of injured has also increased, including two children. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.  

One person died as a result of hitting a private house in the Kyivskyi district

- said the mayor of Kharkiv.

According to him, there were two hits by enemy "Shaheds" in the Kyivskyi district of the city: one on a private house, the other on the territory of a higher education institution.

Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl

- wrote Oleh Syniehubov at 05:17.

"According to preliminary estimates by our Situation Center, 48 "Shaheeds", two missiles, and four KABs were hit in Kharkiv," Terekhov informed at 05:57.

"At this moment, the number of victims in Kharkiv has reached 13 people, including two children," the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration added at 05:59.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 7, Russia carried out the most powerful combined attack on Kharkiv since the beginning of the full-scale war. At least 40 explosions were heard in the city. There are victims, including a month-and-a-half-old baby. A hit was recorded in a multi-story residential building.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9