A teenager beat a man in Kyiv region: five minors are involved in the incident

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

Traffic on the Kerch Bridge is closed: there is a threat of the use of naval drones

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

A teenager beat a man in Kyiv region: five minors are involved in the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Kyiv region police are investigating the beating of a man by a minor in the Fursivska community. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and will provide a legal qualification.

A teenager beat a man in Kyiv region: five minors are involved in the incident

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of the beating of a man by a minor. This is reported by the Kyiv Region Police, reports UNN.

Details

During the monitoring of the Internet in one of the Telegram channels, the police found a video in which a teenager inflicts bodily harm on a man.

It is noted that the recording shows a guy beating a man. One of those present filmed it on a mobile phone, the other watched.

During the check, the police found that five residents of the Fursiv community were involved in the incident: two 13-year-olds and three 16-year-old minors. One of the 16-year-olds hit the victim

- reported by law enforcement officers.

Based on this fact, information was registered in the unified register of applications and reports on criminal offenses and other events of the Bila Tserkva Police Department.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation and establishing the circumstances of the incident, after which a legal qualification will be given.

Let us remind you

In Obolon in Kyiv, a 16-year-old teenager beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick. He drank alcohol with the deceased, and then had a conflict and beat him. 

In Kyiv region, cruel treatment of a cat filmed on video is being investigated06.06.25, 10:57 • 1742 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv
Tesla
