A teenager beat a man in Kyiv region: five minors are involved in the incident

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of the beating of a man by a minor. This is reported by the Kyiv Region Police, reports UNN.

During the monitoring of the Internet in one of the Telegram channels, the police found a video in which a teenager inflicts bodily harm on a man.

It is noted that the recording shows a guy beating a man. One of those present filmed it on a mobile phone, the other watched.

During the check, the police found that five residents of the Fursiv community were involved in the incident: two 13-year-olds and three 16-year-old minors. One of the 16-year-olds hit the victim - reported by law enforcement officers.

Based on this fact, information was registered in the unified register of applications and reports on criminal offenses and other events of the Bila Tserkva Police Department.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation and establishing the circumstances of the incident, after which a legal qualification will be given.

